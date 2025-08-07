Pecan Plantation Hosts Fly-In Land Event August 23-24: Last Chance To Buy Taxiway Homesites In Nation's Fastest-Selling Airpark Community

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The weekend event will showcase taxiway homesites starting in the low $200s, featuring concrete roads and taxiways with all utilities included. Homeowners can build custom hangar homes and taxi directly from their front door to the community's 3,100-foot paved runway.

"Once these final 30 lots are gone, there will never be another opportunity like this at Pecan Plantation," said John Patten, CEO at Patten Properties. "We've seen pilots from all over the country choose this community for one simple reason: they can fly home, park at their doorstep, and enjoy a place that has something for everyone in the family."

The Landings at Pecan Plantation features:



3,100-foot paved runway with concrete taxiways

Self-serve fuel station for ultimate convenience

Clubhouse and activity center

Golf courses, tennis courts, and pools

Marina with access to Lake Granbury 24/7 gated security and on-site emergency services

Beyond the airpark, the community offers half to 10-acre homesites starting at just $99,900, with financing available for qualified buyers with as little as 10% down.

Aviation enthusiasts, families, and investors are invited to fly in or drive in for guided tours.

Event Details:



When: August 23-24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST

Where: The Landings at Pecan Plantation, Granbury, Texas RSVP: Call or text (833) 273-2159 or visit

With Pecan Plantation now over 80% sold out and as the nation's fastest-selling airpark community, this represents the final opportunity to secure a taxiway homesite in this one-of-a-kind fly-in community.

Media Contact: Heather Robison, [email protected]

About Patten Properties: Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With 40+ years of experience, we make the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.

