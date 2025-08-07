Pecan Plantation Hosts Fly-In Land Event August 23-24: Last Chance To Buy Taxiway Homesites In Nation's Fastest-Selling Airpark Community
"Once these final 30 lots are gone, there will never be another opportunity like this at Pecan Plantation," said John Patten, CEO at Patten Properties. "We've seen pilots from all over the country choose this community for one simple reason: they can fly home, park at their doorstep, and enjoy a place that has something for everyone in the family."
The Landings at Pecan Plantation features:
-
3,100-foot paved runway with concrete taxiways
Self-serve fuel station for ultimate convenience
Clubhouse and activity center
Golf courses, tennis courts, and pools
Marina with access to Lake Granbury
24/7 gated security and on-site emergency services
Beyond the airpark, the community offers half to 10-acre homesites starting at just $99,900, with financing available for qualified buyers with as little as 10% down.
Aviation enthusiasts, families, and investors are invited to fly in or drive in for guided tours.
Event Details:
-
When: August 23-24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. CST
Where: The Landings at Pecan Plantation, Granbury, Texas
RSVP: Call or text (833) 273-2159 or visit
With Pecan Plantation now over 80% sold out and as the nation's fastest-selling airpark community, this represents the final opportunity to secure a taxiway homesite in this one-of-a-kind fly-in community.
Media Contact: Heather Robison, [email protected]
About Patten Properties: Recognized as a leader in real estate investment and development, Patten Properties has developed more than 600 communities nationwide and closed more than $1 billion in sales. With 40+ years of experience, we make the dream of land ownership a reality for Americans.
SOURCE Patten Properties
