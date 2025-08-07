Petvivo Sets Fiscal First Quarter 2026 Conference Call For Thursday, August 14, 2025 At 5:00 P.M. ET

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)PetVivo Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), a leading biomedical company delivering innovative medical devices and therapeutics for equines and companion animals, will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2025. The financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

PetVivo management will host the presentation, followed by a question-and-answer period. The Fiscal First Quarter 2026 conference call information is as follows:

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-free dial-in number: +1 253 205 0468

Conference ID: 89205449838

Passcode: 680979

Webcast (live and replay): Clic k Here

A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link following the conference call.

The conference call webcast replay will also be available via a link in the Investors section of the company's website at petvivo.com/investors .

About PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: PETV; OTCID: PETVW), in cooperation with its wholly owned subsidiary, PetVivo Animal Health, Inc., is an emerging biomedical device company currently focused on the manufacturing, commercialization and licensing of innovative medical devices and therapeutics for companion animals. The Company's strategy is to leverage human therapies for the treatment of companion animals in a capital and time efficient way. A key component of this strategy is the accelerated timeline to revenues for veterinary medical devices, which enter the market much earlier than more stringently regulated pharmaceuticals and biologics.

PetVivo has a robust pipeline of products for the treatment of animals and people. A portfolio of twelve patents and six trade secrets protects the Company's biomaterials, products, production processes and methods of use. The Company's lead products SPRYNGTM with OsteoCushionTM technology, a veterinarian-administered, intra-articular injection for the management of lameness and other joint related afflictions, including osteoarthritis, in cats, dogs and horses, and PrecisePRP, a first-in-class, off-the-shelf, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) product designed for use by veterinarians, are currently available for commercial sale.

For more information about PetVivo Holdings, Inc. and its products please contact ... or visit , e and .

CONTACT:

John Lai, CEO

PetVivo Holdings, Inc.

Email: ...

(952) 405-6216

Forward-Looking Statements:

The foregoing material may contain“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, each as amended. Forward-looking statements include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, including without limitation the Company's proposed development and commercial timelines, and can be identified by the use of words such as“may,”“will,”“expect,”“project,”“estimate,”“anticipate,”“plan,”“believe,”“potential,”“should,”“continue” or the negative versions of those words or other comparable words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future actions or performance. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and its current plans or expectations and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect current plans. Risks concerning the Company's business are described in detail in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and other periodic and current reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.