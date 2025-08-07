HCAL Seeks Sponsors For Barktoberfest 2025 Boerne's Biggest Pet-Friendly Festival Returns October 18

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate at multiple sponsorship levels

- Becky Forrest, Executive Director at HCAL

BOERNE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hill Country Animal League (HCAL) is now accepting sponsors for Barktoberfest 2025 , returning to Boerne Main Plaza on Saturday, October 18, 2025. This signature Oktoberfest-inspired celebration draws hundreds of families and pet lovers each year to support HCAL's mission of providing affordable spay/neuter surgeries and wellness care across the Hill Country region.

Now in its 5th year, Barktoberfest has become Boerne's must-attend community event-complete with:

.Pet adoptions from local rescue organizations

.Doggy dash races and a pet costume contest

.Kids activities like face painting and a petting zoo

.Local craft beer and food trucks

.Silent Auction and family fun

In 2024, the event attracted more than 1,500 attendees, helped 20+ pets find forever homes, and raised over $25,000 from donors, sponsors, and local businesses.

Sponsorship Opportunities Available

Local businesses, organizations, and individuals are invited to participate at multiple sponsorship levels:

.Presenting Sponsor – $5,000: Top-tier visibility on signage, website, social, event shirts + booth space

.Event Sponsor – $2,500: Logo placement, social posts, website listing, event t-shirt + booth

.T-Shirt Sponsor – $1,500: Large shirt logo, signage, social shoutouts

.Children's Area Sponsor – $1,000: Great for brands reaching families; includes digital and onsite promotion

.Doggy Dash Sponsor – $750: Racetrack signage, booth option, judging opportunity

.Sign Sponsor – $250: Budget-friendly option with digital and event-day visibility

Silent auction donations and vendor booths are also welcome. Businesses contributing auction items valued at $250+ will receive logo placement on banners and social promotion.

“Barktoberfest is more than just a fun event-it's a chance for our community to come together and directly support pet welfare across the Hill Country," offered Becky Forrest, Executive Director at HCAL. "Every sponsorship helps us provide affordable care, reduce overpopulation, and change lives-one pet at a time.”

Why Sponsor Barktoberfest?

By sponsoring Barktoberfest, you're aligning with a trusted local nonprofit and showcasing your business to thousands of community members both in person and online. The 2024 campaign generated more than 55,000 impressions across Facebook and Instagram during September and October alone.

Most importantly, your support directly funds HCAL's work to reduce pet overpopulation and promote responsible pet care throughout the region.

Become a Sponsor Today!

Sponsorships are accepted on a first-come basis and fill quickly. To learn more, download the full sponsorship brochure our contact us:

.Visit: hcaltx/barktoberfest

.Email: ...

.Call: (830) 249-2341

Let's make Barktoberfest 2025 the most impactful (and adorable) year yet!

About Hill Country Animal League

Hill Country Animal League is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to providing affordable spay/neuter surgeries, preventative veterinary care, and community education to reduce unwanted litters and improve animal welfare across Boerne and the greater Hill Country.

Tanisha Smith

Trio Marketing

...

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

Calling All Sponsors! Barktoberfest 2025 Sponsorship is Now Available!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.