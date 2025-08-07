Vay Powers Its Fully Electric, Remotely Driven Fleet Charging Experience With Bluedot

Bluedot Vay Mobility

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vay , a leading provider of automotive-grade remote driving technology, is building a future where remote driving technology can radically improve how cities move - offering a practical alternative to private car ownership and ride-hailing. Their mission requires precision, safety, and reliability at every level especially when it comes to keeping their fleet of fully electric vehicles charged and ready.

But managing EV charging across public infrastructure isn't simple.

It requires:



Access to reliable, scalable chargers

Full visibility into energy usage and cost

Real-time integrations with vehicle and fleet operations Intelligent controls over when and where charging happens

That's where Bluedot steps in.

Bluedot is proud to support Vay with:



Seamless charging experience on the go and shared depot chargers across the U.S.

Vehicle-level energy analytics Real-time charging data and usage reporting

This collaboration goes beyond charging infrastructure. It's about enabling the operational backbone that fully electric fleets need to scale and succeed.

Bluedot is excited to support Vay as they bring the future of mobility to the streets.

About Bluedot

Bluedot is a technology company transforming how electric vehicle (EV) fleets charge, manage, and operate. Through its all-in-one platform, Bluedot simplifies public, home, and workplace charging with intelligent routing, automated reimbursement, and fraud prevention tools-empowering fleet operators to reduce cost, save time, and accelerate electrification.

‍Designed for rental, corporate, government, and utility fleets, Bluedot integrates charging infrastructure with vehicle data to create seamless, scalable, and sustainable fleet operations. Whether electrifying one vehicle or thousands, Bluedot ensures every charge counts-toward performance, efficiency, and a cleaner future.

Learn more about the platform, customers, and mission at

About Vay

Vay develops automotive-grade technology for remote driving. Through the Vay app, users can request a vehicle to be remotely delivered to their location. After the car has arrived, the user takes over and drives it like a regular car. At the end of the trip, a Remote Driver takes over, eliminating the search for parking. Users can hail a Vay car at a wide variety of locations throughout Las Vegas.

Founded in Berlin in 2018 by Thomas von der Ohe, Fabrizio Scelsi, and Bogdan Djukic, Vay has raised close to $150 million from global investors, including Kinnevik, Coatue, Eurazeo, Atomico, and Creandum.

Contact: [email protected]

