123Invent Inventor Develops Improved Towel For Shared Living Situations (LOS-297)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to keep your own towels and hygiene products separate and germ-free for personal use in shared living situations," said an inventor, from Los Angeles, Calif., "so I invented ZIP TOWELS. My design helps prevent the spread of germs caused by unwanted sharing of towels between roommates and family members."

The invention provides an improved towel for personal use and shared living situations. In doing so, it allows users to keep their own towels and personal hygiene products separate. As a result, it increases personal hygiene and convenience. It also avoids unwanted sharing of items. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use and dry, so it is ideal for use in households and individuals who use shared bathrooms, changing rooms, locker rooms, etc.

ZIP TOWELS is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact Dennis Shelton at 213-273-3633 or email [email protected] .

SOURCE InventHelp

