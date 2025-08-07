AGCO Moves To Revoke Toronto Bar INXX Lounge's Liquor Licence For Repeatedly Obstructing Inspections

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) has issued a Notice of Proposal (NOP) to revoke the liquor sales licence of INXX Lounge, located at 1295 Finch Ave W in North York, Ontario. This proposed action stems from multiple serious contraventions of the Liquor Licence and Control Act, 2019 (LLCA), including persistent interference with AGCO inspectors and other infractions.

By actively obstructing inspectors from carrying out their duties, the lounge directly prevented essential regulatory oversight designed to protect patrons and the broader community. The repeated obstruction, coupled with incidents such as allowing dangerous overcrowding that exceeded the venue's licensed capacity, demonstrate that INXX Lounge is failing to operate with integrity and in accordance with the LLCA. As a result, the AGCO has proposed the revocation of the business's liquor licence as there are reasonable grounds to believe the licence holder will not operate the business with honesty, integrity and in accordance with the law.

Allegations include:



On February 8, 2025, AGCO inspectors and Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were obstructed by security from entering the licensed premises. Licensees further obstructed an inspector from reviewing a handheld point-of-sale machine by removing it, and the licensee physically blocked an inspector from exiting the premises.

On May 24, 2025, AGCO inspectors and TPS officers were again obstructed by security from entering INXX LOUNGE. Inspectors also found the licensed premises to exceed the legal capacity. On June 29, 2025, AGCO inspectors were once more obstructed by security from entering the licensed premises.



Liquor licence holders are required to fully cooperate with inspectors to ensure responsible liquor sales and service, and to maintain public safety. Interfering with inspectors and exceeding capacity limits directly undermine the AGCO's ability to protect the public interest and ensure integrity in the regulated alcohol sector.

A Licence Holder served with a Notice of Proposal to revoke a licence has the right to appeal the Registrar's action within 15 days to the Licence Appeal Tribunal (LAT), an adjudicative tribunal that is part of Tribunals Ontario and independent of the AGCO.

QUOTES:

“When licensees obstruct inspectors and police officers from doing their work, they jeopardize public safety and undermine the integrity of the regulatory framework we enforce. We will continue to take all appropriate action against those who fail to uphold these critical responsibilities.”

– Dr. Karin Schnarr, Registrar and CEO, AGCO.



ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Alleged violations include:



Contrary to subsection 3(4) of the LLCA: Licence holder engaged in conduct affording reasonable grounds to believe they will not carry on business in accordance with the law, with integrity and honesty.

Contrary to subsection 66(1) of the LLCA: Hindered, obstructed, or interfered with or attempted to hinder, obstruct or interfere with an inspector conducting an inspection. Contrary to subsection 24(6) of the LLCA and standard 6.1 of the Registrar's Interim Standards and Requirements for Liquor: Failed to ensure the number of persons on the premises did not exceed the capacity of the licensed premises as stated on the licence.



ABOUT THE AGCO

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) is an Ontario provincial regulatory agency reporting to the Ministry of the Attorney General (MAG). It is a corporation under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario Act, 2019 .