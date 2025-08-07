Logistics Plus Named Exclusive Logistics Provider Of The Joe Moore Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This unique sponsorship underscores the vital role that logistics plays not only in industry but also in sports. As part of the partnership, Logistics Plus will support, transport, and deliver the massive 800-pound, seven-foot-tall Joe Moore Award trophy each year to its deserving team, bringing "the trenches" to life in a way that only a logistics company can.

"Offensive lines know a thing or two about working together as a unit to move objects against their will, and that's why the team at Logistics Plus was such a natural fit for us as a partner," said Aaron Taylor , co-founder of the Joe Moore Award, a two-time All-American at Notre Dame and current sports college football analyst. "There are countless parallels in what we honor and what they do – the importance of teamwork, the sacrifice of self, and a commitment to find ways to get the job done – and I'm excited to have them on our team."

The Joe Moore Award is unique in college football for being the only major award to honor a whole unit rather than an individual player. Past recipients of the Joe Moore Award include the offensive lines of Alabama (2015, 2020), Iowa (2016), Notre Dame (2017), Oklahoma (2018), LSU (2019), Michigan (2021, 2022), Washington (2023), and Army (2024).

"We're passionate about teamwork, grit, and delivering results. Those are values that align perfectly with what the Joe Moore Award stands for," said Jim Berlin , Founder & CEO for Logistics Plus. "It's an honor to be part of something that celebrates the unsung heroes of the game-the offensive linemen-and we're excited to be the engine behind the scenes, helping move this award across the country. Some of these young men may be relatively unknown, and many people may not have heard of Logistics Plus. But the best always know the best."

