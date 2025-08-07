Tao Of Trading To Reveal How To Spot Market Shifts Before They Happen In Free Live Online Event
The online event, hosted by Tao of Trading, is titled:
“How To Spot Market Shifts Before They Happen: Discover the Signals Most Traders Miss”
This live training is designed for anyone who wants to:
- Detect subtle but powerful shifts in market internals before they hit the headlines Avoid common traps and false moves that catch most traders off guard Use simple, proven tools to trade with greater confidence, clarity, and consistency Position ahead of emerging trends rather than chasing them in hindsight
Event Details
Thursday, August 14, 2025
8am EST | 1pm BST | 8pm SGT
Free registration now open at
About Tao Of Trading
Simon Ree is the founder of Tao of Trading and the author of the bestselling book The Tao of Trading. With over 30 years of experience in global financial markets - including senior roles at Goldman Sachs and Citibank - Simon has taught thousands of people around the world how to build wealth and protect capital through disciplined, intelligent trading. Through Tao of Trading, Ree leads a growing global community of traders who value authenticity, risk management, and consistent execution over hype and speculation. His programs and proprietary tools help students navigate the markets with clarity and purpose - whether they're trading for income, retirement, or financial independence.
Press inquiries
Tao Of Trading
Jasmine Tang
...
Legal Disclaimer:
