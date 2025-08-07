Clean Remedies Continues To Expand With New Store Opening In Westlake, Ohio

In addition to their future store in Westlake, Clean Remedies has a physical store in Avon, Ohio.

Clean Remedies, a top provider of natural wellness solutions, will open a new retail location in Westlake, Ohio, at the beginning of next month.

AVON, OH, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Clean Remedies, a top provider of natural wellness solutions, will open a new retail location in Westlake, Ohio, at the beginning of next month. This new store opening underscores Clean Remedies' continued commitment to offering high-quality, cannabis-derived items to its growing base of Ohio customers.

The new store, which will be located at 24525 Detroit Road in Westlake, follows the success of Clean Remedies' original location in Avon, Ohio . In addition to these two storefronts, the company also sells its full collection of products and offerings online at CleanRemedies.

Clean Remedies is recognized for its wide range of THC and CBD offerings made from sun-grown hemp. Popular items include their fruity gummies, everyday tinctures, and topical rubs, which are among the brand's best sellers. These products are developed with attention to detail, flavor, and consistency, reflecting Clean Remedies' emphasis on quality and transparency. In addition to edibles, Clean Remedies carries an assortment of chocolates , offering an option that supports a more indulgent and delicious experience.

The opening of the Westlake location arrives at a time when interest in alternative healing continues to rise. Clean Remedies differentiates itself in the space by focusing on intentional, small-batch production and transparent sourcing. Every product sold is third-party lab tested, with results easily accessible to customers both in-store and online.

As with its Avon, Ohio, location, the Westlake store will offer a wide range of the brand's THC and CBD products, including chocolates, gummies, oils, drink mixes, and other edibles. The store will provide a welcoming and empowering environment for those interested in learning more about natural solutions.

The new Westlake, Ohio, location is set to open its doors early next month. Customers are invited to stop in, explore the product offerings, and speak with team members for insight and support. For more information about Clean Remedies, including store hours and product availability, visit .

