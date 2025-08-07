Cyberteezusa Officially Launches The No Ice Challenge - A Sip Of Protest That's Shaking The System

No Ice Soccer Tee Worn by Refa Tha Remedy

Xout Ice, No Ice, Take the Challenge, Make a Pledge

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- CyberteezUSA proudly announces the official launch of the No Ice Challenge, a bold new call to action that transforms everyday choices into acts of resistance.

This challenge is more than a trend - it's a stand against exploitation, economic injustice, and the dehumanization of immigrants. Every time someone says“No Ice” while ordering a drink, it becomes a declaration:“No, I Can't Endure” a broken system any longer.

X Can't afford rent

X Can't take a vacation

X Can't send your kids to college

X Can't breathe under the weight of rising costs and corporate greed

We say: No Ice.

Created by Refa Tha' Remedy, hip hop sensation and activist, whose protest anthem“No Ice” is now streaming on all major music platforms, the challenge is part of the wider XOUT Movement - a growing resistance to inequality and injustice.

Participants are encouraged to:

. Take the #NoIceChallenge by posting a video of themselves ordering any drink and saying“No Ice” to make their stand visible.

. Become a Certified No Ice Pledger at CyberteezUSA

. Wear your resistance by grabbing official XOUT ICE gear

To help amplify this global movement, CyberteezUSA is releasing:

. An exclusive No Ice Challenge video

. A product mockup of the No Ice Challenge shirt, modeled by Refa Tha' Remedy

Follow CyberteezUSA across all platforms to stay connected:

X, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok - @CyberteezUSA

For press inquiries, contact: ...

Because when leadership turns cold - we say NO ICE.

#NoIceChallenge #XOUTMovement #RefaTheRemedy #CyberteezUSA #ActivismThatSpeaks #MeltTheSystem #ImmigrantRights #EconomicJustice #TakeAStand #NoIceNoSilence

Keisha M Anderson

Cyberteezusa

+1 323-788-3887

...

