Bright Day Foundation To Release Book Version Of Documentary Film - Growing Up Slowly, Play Is The Way!

- David KrishockLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- On the eve of the launch of its highly anticipated documentary film - Growing Up Slowly, Play Is The Way! the Bright Day Foundation proudly announces the creation of a book also supporting the important message of the movie.A message so vital to parents, educators - anyone that loves and respects children -“requires as much exposure, in as many forms as possible. So, a book with the same content as the film is a natural extension”, says David Krishock, Co-Founder of Bright Day Foundation.“The message of the book, and the film involves building awareness of the importance of play in the development of children cognitively, physically, emotionally and socially. Play is rapidly disappearing from children's daily lives”, says Krishock,“both media - book and film - call for a modern revolution - to embed the radical notion that quite possibly play is the best way for our children to learn and grow into healthy and happy adults.”Bright Day Foundation reports that this play message actually began as a book idea back in 2006. However, in 2008 the decision was made to focus on producing a film in order to reach a larger global audience. It was also decided that shortly after the launch of the film a book of the same title would follow. The film began production in 2018, the writing of the book began in 2019.The book can be described as an“adult picture book” says Krishock. Others might refer to the book as a photo journalism, using the documentary film as its source. Regardless, the film has yielded“very high quality, beautiful color images of children from around the world playing - and these pictures and the emotion in the faces of the children form the foundation supporting the important play message. The movie was filmed in best-of-class schools and play centers from around the world, in Japan, The Netherlands, South Korea, more locations. The chosen global locations represent the best examples of organizations utilizing play to better educate children.“The images from this book not only grab your attention and stimulate your mind, but they also deeply touch your heart”, says Krishock.The launch of the book and the film, both titled Growing Up Slowly, Play Is The Way! will be available in limited distribution in 2025 and mass distribution beginning 2026. To learn more about the film, the book, and other Bright Day Foundation play projects telephone Bright Day at 01-818-914-6541, visit the website at , or email ...ABOUT BRIGHT DAY FOUNDATIONBRIGHT DAY FOUNDATION IS A GOVERNMENT REGISTERED 501c3 NONPROFIT, CHARITABLE ORGANIZATION. OUR MISSION IS TO HELP EDUCATORS AND ENGAGED PARENTS BETTER UNDERSTAND THE CRITICAL NATURE OF PLAY IN THE COGNITIVE, PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL DEVELOPMENT OF ALL CHILDREN. OUR GOAL IS TO CREATE A MODERN REVOLUTION, TO REINVENT AN ANTIQUATED CHILDHOOD EDUCATION SYSTEM, AND EMBED THE RADICAL NOTION THAT PLAY IS THE BEST WAY FOR OUR CHILDREN TO LEARN. BRIGHT DAY ADVANCES ITS MISSION AND GOAL BY:~ PRODUCING + DISTRIBUTING INSTRUCTIONAL CONTENT FOR ADULTS – I.E. OUR FILM + PHOTO DOCUMENTARY, GROWING UP SLOWLY, PLAY IS THE WAY!~ DONATING PLAY TOOLS, OUR BRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS, TO UNDERSERVED SCHOOLS IN THE USA VIA OUR TITLE ONE DERFUL PROGRAM~ PROVINDING HOW-TO GUIDES TO TEACHERS – I.E. OUR PLAY, THEME + PROJECT BASED CURRICULUMBRIGHT DAY IS HERE TO HELP THE WORLD HELP CHILDREN PLAY. BRIGHT DAY FOUNDATION IS TRANSFORMING CHILDRENS LIVES THROUGH PLAY!ABOUT BRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKSBRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS IS A FUN, NEW AND UNIQUE PLAY SYSTEM DESIGNED TO STIMULATE CREATIVE PLAY. BRIGHT DAY OFFERS BIG, SOFT BLOCKS AND DESIGNS PLAY SPACE ENVIRONMENTS THAT PEAKS A CHILDS CURIOSITY, UNLOCKS CREATIVITY, INSPRIIES COLLABORATION, AND BUILDS CONFIDENCE. OUR BIG FOAM BLOCKS ENABLE PLAY THAT BUILDS COGNITIVE, PHYSICAL, EMOTIONAL AND SOCIAL SKILLS VITAL TO THE DEVELOPMENT OF ALL CHILDREN. BRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS CAN BE FOUND THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN SCHOOLS AND PLAY CENTERS – ON PLAYGROUNDS, IN LIBRARIES, CHILDRENS HOSPITALS, FAMILY RESORT HOTELS, AIRPORTS, FAMILY RESTAURANTS, PUBLIC PARKS, SUMMER CAMPS – ANYWHERE AND EVERYWHERE YOU FIND CHILDREN AT PLAYBRIGHT DAY IS HERE TO HELP THE WORLD HELP CHILDREN PLAY. BRIGHT DAY BIG BLOCKS IS TRANSFORMING CHILDRENS LIVES THROUGH PLAY.

