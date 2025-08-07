Critical Race Theory In Black And White, Presented By Atticus Publishing

'A Bold Examination of History, Justice, and the Unfinished Business of Reparations'

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Atticus Publishing proudly presents Critical Race Theory In Black And White by Elder Henry Lee (Duke) Jones-an urgent and unapologetic exploration of America's deep-rooted racial history and a powerful call to action for reparative justice. With clarity, conviction, and compassion, this book offers a raw and unflinching look at the suffering endured by Black Americans since the first days of slavery, and boldly argues that reparations are not merely a moral option, but a national obligation.Elder Jones walks readers through centuries of racial injustice with historical precision and emotional depth, providing a detailed analysis of the brutality inflicted upon generations of enslaved people and their descendants. He then turns to the controversial discourse around Critical Race Theory (CRT), unpacking its truths and misconceptions, and asserting its role as a necessary lens for understanding structural inequality.More than just critique, Critical Race Theory In Black And White proposes a clear solution: the fulfillment of General William T. Sherman's Field Order No. 15-reparations for the descendants of slaves. Elder Jones passionately asserts that this long-overdue promise is the only logical and ethical resolution to America's failure to repair the damage caused by slavery and its legacy.At 72, Elder Jones describes this work as his final request in life-a literary catalyst for change and a heartfelt appeal to every American conscience. He further discussed these themes during his recent interview on the Global Book Network with host Logan Crawford, where he spoke about the urgent need for national healing and historical accountability.Elder Henry Lee (Duke) Jones is a decorated U.S. Air Force chaplain who served during the Vietnam War. A lifelong activist and spiritual leader, he has pastored churches in multiple states and continues to speak out for justice. In 1970, he was voted“Superior Baritone Vocalist” by the State of Louisiana (LIALO) but turned down a music scholarship to pursue ministry and advocacy. His academic journey includes studies at Los Angeles City College, UCLA, University of Marquette, and Saginaw Valley State University. He is also the author of On The Right Side Of Wrong and One Last Thing Before I Go.Critical Race Theory In Black And White is not just a book-it's a movement. Elder Jones offers readers an uncompromising truth: Reparations are not about politics. They are about justice, dignity, and the unfinished business of American democracy. The time is now.The book is available through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers. To learn more, visit .

