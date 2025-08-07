Send CAG Report On AAP Govt's Accounts To PAC: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Attacking the previous AAP government over corruption, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday called for formally referring a CAG report on 2023-24 financial accounts to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) for a comprehensive investigation.

Launching a sharp attack on the former government during her address in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, CM Gupta accused the previous administration of deceiving the public by portraying free schemes as their unique gift to them, whereas they were using public money.

"The public had hoped that their tax money would be used for building roads, schools, and hospitals. Instead, their hard-earned income was diverted towards so-called free schemes," the Chief Minister stated.

CM Gupta further added that the former government deliberately neglected development works and focused entirely on publicity and propaganda.

While speaking on the CAG report (Pertaining to the financial accounts and appropriation accounts of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi for the year 2023-24), CM Gupta held the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) accountable for mismanagement and lack of intent to work.

The Chief Minister said she had already anticipated that once the CAG report was tabled, the Opposition would either walk out of the House or try to shift the entire blame onto the Central Government.

They would claim that they received neither financial assistance nor grants from the Centre. However, the truth is that the Central Government had provided a grant of Rs 4,800 crore to Delhi.

CM Gupta also pointed out that the reason the previous regime avoided implementing several key development schemes was that they were associated with the Prime Minister. "Such was the extent of their malice," she remarked.

The Chief Minister stressed the need to understand how the funds were utilised: Rs 463 crore was spent on water supply, Rs 482 crore on free bus services, and Rs 3,250 crore on the free electricity scheme.

“In this way, the entire grant was consumed by so-called freebie schemes,” she said.

Referring to the CAG report, the Chief Minister said that the entire revenue of the previous government was consumed by expenses - salaries, interest payments, and other such expenditures that do not create any permanent assets.

She pointed out that in the financial year 2022–23, the Delhi government had a revenue surplus of Rs 4,566 crore, but the entire amount was spent. As a result, in 2023–24, the government fell into a deficit of Rs 3,934 crore. Together, the deficit over these two years amounted to nearly Rs 8,600 crore.

The Chief Minister also revealed that there was a 50 per cent decline in public health expenditure, and the 24 hospitals whose foundations had been laid remained incomplete to this day.

Sectors like education and sports saw a 42 per cent cut, while road construction and public works witnessed a reduction of up to 40 per cent.

She called this a clear sign of neglect towards public welfare and a misuse of resources.