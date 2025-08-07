Listrak Launches Holiday Resource Center To Power Retailers' Season Of Success

LITITZ, Pa., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Listrak , the person-first marketing automation platform, today debuted its "Season of Success: Holiday Resource Center," a comprehensive suite of tools and insights designed to support retailers' success throughout the 2025 holiday season.

"As retailers prepare for Holiday 2025, marketers can expect consumers will start shopping earlier, bringing high expectations around price, personalization and seamless experiences across online and in-store," said Jamie Elden, CRO, Listrak. "While Listrak's industry experts work closely with our clients on customized insights and strategies, our team also has curated the 2025 Holiday Resource Center, our online library of tools and insights available to the industry at large."

The Holiday Resource Center includes:



Marketing Guide Monthly Calendar, marketers' go-to roadmap for staying organized and ahead this holiday season. With key retail moments, monthly themes, and critical shipping deadlines, this guide helps marketers to plan with purpose, execute with confidence, and maximize impact from now through January.

Holiday Testing Checklist, empowering retailers to get ahead of the holiday rush with 15 quick, high-impact tests designed to uncover what resonates before peak season hits and optimize now so they are ready when it matters most.

Holiday Strategy Sessions, a multi-part video learning series providing expert insights on holiday trends and high-impact strategies for peak performance. 2024 Insights Worth Revisiting, recapping the best of last season's strategy, featuring everything from performance benchmarks to proven holiday tactics.

The launch of the Holiday Resource Center follows the debut of Listrak's Retail Outlook Reports for H2 2025, with editions focused on Fashion , Beauty and General Retail, analyzing key trends and providing actionable strategies for retailers to win the second half of the year, leading into the holiday season.

About Listrak

Listrak is the person-first marketing automation platform that seamlessly integrates data, identity, and cross-channel messaging to power hyper-personalized customer experiences. Built for leading retailers and brands, Listrak's email, mobile marketing, push, and web solutions drive growth, maximize efficiency, and deliver exceptional revenue results. For more information, visit listrak/ .

SOURCE LISTRAK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED