Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) Top Host Press Conference To Discuss Khalistan Referendum And India's Transnational Repression Against Its Organizers And Supporters In US And Punjab


2025-08-07 12:02:11
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

What:

Press Conference by Sikhs For Justice (SFJ)

When:

August 08, 2025 @ 1:00 to 3:00 PM

Where:

Lisagor Room,

National Press Club,

529 14th Street NW, 13th Floor, Washington, DC 20045

(NOTE: If you are a journalist but do not have access to National Press Club, please email us at: gurpatwant@sikhsforjustice to obtain a QR Code for entry to the Press Club)

Issue:

Khalistan Referendum & India's Transnational Repression on U.S. Soil

Speakers:

- Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, Attorney At Law (New York)
General Counsel to SFJ & survivor of assassination attempt by India's R&AW

- Dr. Bakhshish Singh Sandhu, President, Council of Khalistan

Ahead of the August 17 Khalistan Referendum Voting Event in Washington, DC, Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is holding a press conference to discuss what is Khalistan Referendum and India's Transnational Repression against its organizers and supporters in US and Punjab.

Agenda Items:

  • Q&A with Survivor: Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, SFJ General Counsel, will address the Press Conference and take questions on foiled assassination plot orchestrated by India's R&AW. U.S. law enforcement intervened and foiled the "Murder For Hire" plot, leading to extradition and ongoing trial of Indian national Nikhil Gupta and indictment of R&AW official Vikash Yadav in the U.S. Federal District Court of New York.
  • What is Khalistan Referendum and Why India's is responding to unofficial voting with violence at home and abroad.
  • India's Transnational Repression: Ongoing violent actions by India's Modi regime against Khalistan Referendum organizers and supporters in the U.S. and Punjab.

Sikhs For Justice (SFJ) is a human rights group spearheading the global Khalistan Referendum offering a unique opportunity to the Sikh people to vote on the question "Should Indian Governed Punjab Be An Independent Country?" . The voting in Khalistan Referendum started on October 31, 2021 from London UK and so far has been conducted in UK, Geneva Switzerland, Italy, Australia, Canada and California.

The voting is being conducted under the supervision and guidance of a nonaligned group of experts – The Punjab Referendum Commission ( ) to comply with the international standards of voting and balloting.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun
Attorney at Law (NY) General Counsel to SFJ
917-789-2914 [email protected]

SOURCE Sikhs for Justice

