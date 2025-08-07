123Invent Inventor Develops Manual Reel & Storage System For Heavy Chains (FDD-116)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "As a truck driver, I have personally struggled with handling and organizing heavy chains used with coils on flatbed trailers. I thought there could be an easier way," said an inventor, from Mesquite, Texas, "so I invented the E Z REEL. My manual reel and storage system would keep chains well-organized for a truck driver, while also avoiding physical struggle and strain."
The invention provides an effective way to hold and organize heavy chains used by flatbed truck drivers. In doing so, it would neatly separate and contain each of the chains so they remain protected and ready for use when needed. As a result, it increases safety and convenience. The invention features a weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for truck drivers, trucking companies, crane operators, etc.
The E Z REEL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Michael Garrett at 330-998-8130 or email [email protected] .
