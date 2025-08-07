Web4: Building The Infrastructure For Autonomous, Trustworthy AI

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Weilliptic is the brainchild of distributed systems pioneer Avinash Lakshman, the creator of Apache Cassandra and co-inventor of Amazon Dynamo. Lakshman's vision for Weilliptic is to bring his decades of experience building large-scale infrastructure at Amazon, Meta, and later Hedvig to the agentic AI era. Avinash envisions a future where autonomous agents operate transparently. Weilliptic delivers this through a production-grade compute framework immune to cybersecurity attacks, secured by tamper-proof artifacts and onchain auditability.

"AI is becoming the decision-making engine of modern institutions, yet its infrastructure remains opaque and unverifiable," said Avinash Lakshman, Founder and CEO of Weilliptic. "With Weilliptic, we're setting a new standard-where autonomous agents operate transparently, reason with integrity, and leave behind an indelible audit trail. Just as Cassandra and Dynamo became the genesis for the NoSQL movement, WeilChain and Icarus seek to redefine how intelligence is executed and trusted."

By embedding agent behavior in verifiable infrastructure, Weilliptic eliminates the ambiguity of black-box AI and meets the rising demands of enterprises, policymakers, and developers for systems that can be trusted and proven. With AI agents increasingly embedded into decision-making processes across finance, SaaS, healthcare, and other pivotal services industries, trust in how these agents operate is no longer optional. While most frameworks focus on capabilities, Weilliptic delivers the missing foundation: a secure, transparent execution layer designed for accountability at scale.

Weilliptic's flagship platform, WeilChain, is the culmination of decades of experience in building distributed systems, and introduces a new foundation for agentic AI. WeilChain offers a production-grade framework where autonomous agents operate with full transparency, governed by tamper-proof applets and verifiable through onchain auditability.

As a showcase of WeilChain's capabilities, Weilliptic introduces Icarus - a fully aggregated AI chatbot that can author and configure MCP servers in a serverless, onchain environment. Built entirely on WeilChain, Icarus enables natural language workflows across any proprietary system with an API. It transforms AI from a passive assistant into an active agent, capable of orchestrating secure, transparent operations at enterprise scale.

The public alpha opens access to developers and enterprise teams seeking to operationalize intelligent agents in production environments. To find out more information or get involved, visit .

About Weilliptic

Weilliptic is the first cryptographically secure platform for agentic AI, enabling autonomous, trustworthy, auditable agents that execute complex workflows onchain. Built by the creator of Apache Cassandra and co-inventor of Amazon Dynamo, Weilliptic applies proven distributed systems principles to the next generation of intelligent infrastructure. Its platform turns high-stakes business logic into tamper-proof artifacts ensuring persistence, composability, and cryptographic auditability, offering a foundation for secure automation across finance, supply chains, compliance, and beyond. In an era of opaque AI systems, Weilliptic delivers transparency, control, and resilience by design.

