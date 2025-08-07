Meet ADLINK's Cexpress-R8: The Compact Solution To Demanding And Diverse Industrial Workloads
With support for up to four displays, DP, eDP, HDMI, LVDS, and VGA interfaces. VGA and eDP outputs are available as optional features, allowing flexible visual configurations to meet edge computing demands. Combined with scalable performance, power, and graphics configurations, the cExpress-R8 is well-suited for a diverse range of edge applications. With 10-year product availability, it ensures long-term design stability and lifecycle alignment for system integrator roadmaps.
Key Features:
AMD RyzenTM Embedded 8000 Series Processors
AMD RDNATM 3 Graphics and XDNATM NPU (up to 40 TOPS performance)
U p to 96GB DDR5 5600 MT/s (ECC/non-ECC)
Four independent display outputs
ADLINK's cExpress development kits, including reference carriers and full I/O support, will be available in Q4 of 2025 to help you accelerate prototyping and simplify system integration.
For more information about ADLINK COMs, visit adlinktech and explore the cExpress-R8 module .
About ADLINK
ADLINK Technology Inc. is a global leader in edge AI computing, committed to building and transforming the future of connected platforms through innovative solutions. We provide robust industrial and embedded computing solutions for edge devices, edge platforms, and edge services across vertical markets including manufacturing, communications, healthcare, military, aerospace, transportation, and infotainment. Our products include motherboards, blades, chassis, modules, and systems. Our edge software portfolio includes remote device management, and IoT protocols. With operations North America, Europe, and Asia, ADLINK strives to advance the technologies of tomorrow, ensuring rapid deployment and exceptional customer service. As a leader in edge computing, ADLINK is dedicated to enabling the connected world, pushing the boundaries of technology to create a smarter, safer, and more efficient futureFor more information, please visit: .
