ARCLIGHT APPOINTS ANGELO ACCONCIA AS PRESIDENT

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The promotion is a continuation of the leading role Angelo has assumed across most of the critical functions at ArcLight since joining in 2022 and, as President, will more formally oversee investment, fundraising and operational activities. Dan Revers, Founder and Managing Partner, will continue to oversee the firm's investment strategy and capital allocation process.

"Since joining ArcLight, Angelo has brought an invaluable amount of energy, investment acumen, risk management, creativity and strategic leadership to the firm," Revers said. "Over the last five years, Angelo, myself, and our team have made substantial investments across ArcLight, which are yielding significant benefits as the secular tailwinds of electrification and digital power are coming to define infrastructure investing. I have never been more excited about the future of the firm and the numerous avenues we have to drive value for our partners."

"ArcLight has been a pioneer in electric infrastructure since its inception in 2001 where the firm's DNA and architecture was designed to come at investing with a differentiated, value-added approach custom built for electric infrastructure," Acconcia said. "I am honored and excited to take this next step and help lead ArcLight to drive value and results for our partners, protect the capital we are entrusted with and leverage ArcLight's unique "right to win" to capitalize on the unprecedented opportunity we are seeing in infrastructure."

Since 2001, ArcLight has owned, controlled, or operated over ~65 GW of assets and 47,000 miles of electric and gas transmission infrastructure with over $80bn of enterprise value. With its deep industry experience and suite of internal operational and technical resources, ArcLight believes it is well positioned to deliver the electric infrastructure solutions required by AI and data center power demand. Today, ArcLight manages one of the largest private power infrastructure portfolios in North America.

