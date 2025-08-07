Maxpreps Launches Game Of The Week To Spotlight High School Sports Powerhouses

MaxPreps to present 12 weeks of high school football showdowns beginning next week in Georgia in first iteration of new content franchise.

EL DORADO HILLS, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MaxPreps, America's source for high school sports, has announced the launch of its highly anticipated "Game of the Week" content and broadcast series, a showcase of the country's biggest high school sports matchups. Starting Friday, Aug. 15, 2025, audiences nationwide can experience the excitement of high school football through behind-the-scenes content, exclusive player highlights, and live broadcasts.

Launching this fall with high school football, MaxPreps Game of the Week will spotlight 12 national showdowns. Each week, MaxPreps will deliver exclusive behind-the-scenes content that captures the storylines, passion, players, and communities that define Friday nights – from standout athletes to iconic stadiums – available exclusively on MaxPreps' social channels and MaxPreps.

Coverage each week culminates with a live broadcast of the game on Friday night, with hosts Zack Poff, MaxPreps National Football Editor and Jeff Kurtz of the NFHS Network, who is entering his 23rd season of high school sports broadcasting. All games will be streamed live at MaxPreps, MaxPreps YouTube, and NFHS Network – the #1 source for live and on-demand high school sports with more than 500K games broadcasted each year.

Game of the Week signals a new era of content strategy for MaxPreps, which was acquired by PlayOn Sports from Paramount in April 2025. BJ Pilling, President of PlayOn Sports, noted the significance of this new initiative to the mission of elevating high school sports."With Game of the Week, we are capturing the unmatched energy and spirit of high school sports," said BJ Pilling, President of PlayOn. "In this new series, we bring fans closer to the field with the same level of quality displayed at the collegiate and professional level."

MaxPreps Game of the Week Schedule

Aug. 15 – No. 4 Grayson at Collins Hill

Ranked No. 4 in the Preseason MaxPreps Top 25, Grayson has won four Georgia state titles since 2011 and produced a steady stream of college and NFL players. Collins Hill is coming off an 11-win season and is best known as the high school home of 2024 Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter.

Aug. 22 – No. 14 Mission Viejo at No. 16 Santa Margarita

Heisman Trophy winner Carson Palmer makes make his head coaching debut as his Santa Margarita squad hosts Mission Viejo in a battle of Southern California perennial powers.

Defending national champion Mater Dei, Bishop Gorman and De La Salle are among other marquee programs lined up for appearances on Game of the Week. The complete schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

About MaxPreps

MaxPreps, a PlayOn company, has been America's source for high school sports information, serving millions of athletes, parents, coaches, and administrators monthly. Dedicated to covering every team, every game, and every player, MaxPreps supports local sports communities with its tools and award-winning photography, video, articles, and social channels. For more information about MaxPreps and for the latest high school sports news, scores, and expert analysis, visit maxpreps.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE PlayOn Sports

