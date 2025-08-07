ATTENTION NASDAQ: SPPI INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About A Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Class Action Lawsuit
Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 24, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .
Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments.
The class action lawsuit alleges that Spectrum made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its Pinnacle Study, a clinical trial involving poziotinib, a drug intended to treat certain lung cancer patients.
Spectrum shares were delisted following the Company's merger with Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT).
If you are a Spectrum investor and would like to learn more about this action, CLICK HERE or please contact Berger Montague: Andrew Abramowitz at ... or (215) 875-3015, or Caitlin Adorni at ... or (267)764-4865.
About Berger Montague
Berger Montague, with offices in Philadelphia, Minneapolis, Delaware, Washington, D.C., San Diego, San Francisco, Chicago, Malvern, PA, and Toronto has been a pioneer in securities class action litigation since its founding in 1970. Berger Montague has represented individual and institutional investors for over five decades and serves as lead counsel in courts throughout the United States.
For more information or to discuss your rights, please contact:
Andrew Abramowitz, Senior Counsel
Berger Montague
(215) 875-3015
...
Caitlin Adorni
Berger Montague
(267) 764-4865
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment