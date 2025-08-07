ATTENTION NASDAQ: SPPI INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About A Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Class Action Lawsuit

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs' law firm Berger Montague PC is investigating securities fraud claims against(“Spectrum” or the“Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired common shares of Spectrum between(the“Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Spectrum securities during the Class Period may, no later than September 24, 2025 , seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class. To learn your rights, CLICK HERE .

Spectrum is a biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology treatments.

The class action lawsuit alleges that Spectrum made false or misleading statements to investors regarding its Pinnacle Study, a clinical trial involving poziotinib, a drug intended to treat certain lung cancer patients.

Spectrum shares were delisted following the Company's merger with Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT).

If you are a Spectrum investor and would like to learn more about this action, please contact Berger Montague.

