Dairy Companies Slash Added Sugars By Nearly 60% In School Milk As New School Year Begins

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WASHINGTON, D.C., Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The nation's school milk processors have reduced added sugars by nearly 60% in flavored milk products sold at schools as a result of a voluntary, industry-led effort. The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today announced the results of the Healthy School Milk Commitment launched in April 2023 by 37 school milk processors representing approximately 95% of the school milk volume in the United States. The Commitment calls on dairy companies to provide healthy, nutritious school milk options with fewer calories and no more than 10 grams of added sugar per 8-ounce serving by the 2025-2026 school year. The latest survey by IDFA shows the current level of added sugar in flavored milk is 7.2 grams per serving on average, demonstrating that all companies have met or exceeded the pledge.

Added sugar levels in flavored milk products sold at schools have plummeted by 57% since 2006 thanks to the voluntary, proactive efforts of America's school milk processors. Calories associated with flavored milk have also declined during that same period, from 166 to 123 calories per 8-ounce serving.

The industry's efforts are outpacing a U.S. government threshold set in 2024 by a wide margin. IDFA announced the Healthy School Milk Commitment in 2023, creating the first voluntary, proactive industry commitment related to foods sold at school. One year later, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) updated its school meal standards to reflect the 10 grams or less pledge of the IDFA Commitment. Now, school milk processors have surpassed their own pledge ahead of government standards taking effect. As the 2025-2026 school year begins, the average flavored milk product is packed with milk's 13 essential nutrients and contains just 7.2 grams of added sugar per serving. Since 2023, dairy companies have reformulated 24 individual products. Flavored milk provides students with one of the most complete nutrient packages while contributing less than 4% of added sugars in the diets of children 2-18 years. In fact, the total sugar in flavored milk sold in schools is below total sugar in 100% fruit juice sold in schools such as apple and orange juice, with more nutrients, too.

“By slashing added sugars in school milk, America's dairy companies are fulfilling their pledge to America's parents and children to offer wholesome, nutritious milk options with fewer calories and the same essential nutrients,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA.“Thirty-seven milk processors have worked for more than two years to reformulate their products to reduce added sugars, lower calories, remove artificial colors, and offer new lactose-free options, all while maintaining milk's 13 essential nutrients that children need for healthy growth and development. School milk is the leading source of calcium, vitamin D, and potassium for American children. IDFA and our nation's dairy farmers and school milk processors will continue to step up in a big way to provide wholesome and healthy milk options to children year around.”

“School nutrition professionals are proud to support our students' health and achievement by offering milk as a part of well-balanced, nutritious school meals,” said School Nutrition Association President Stephanie Dillard, MS, SNS.“America's milk processors are a critical partner in our members' ongoing work to improve the nutrition and quality of school meals while meeting updated school nutrition standards. This achievement is another reason why parents should feel confident encouraging their students to enjoy healthy school meals as they head back to school.”

“The Urban School Food Alliance applauds the work of the IDFA and milk processors for continuing to put student health and well-being first!” said Dr. Katie Wilson, SNS, executive director of the Urban School Food Alliance.“By voluntarily reducing sugar in flavored milk, processors have made it easier for us to Keep Milk on the School Lunch Tray while educating students and parents on how fresh milk is an essential part of a healthy diet. These types of partnerships continue to move the quality of school meals forward and are beneficial to all, particularly the students we serve nationwide.”

USDA's school meal programs including lunch and breakfast serve 30 million children every day. The IDFA Healthy School Milk Commitment was expanded in late 2023 to include USDA's Summer Food Service Program, a program that provides healthy meals and snacks to up to 3.2 million low-income children and teens during the summer months when schools are out of session. Earlier this year, dairy companies also committed to remove all certified artificial colors in dairy products in school meals-including milk products-by 2026, further demonstrating the dairy industry's commitment to child nutrition.

The most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans report is clear: children are not receiving enough essential nutrients for growth, development, healthy immune function, and overall wellness. Healthy milk and dairy options in school meals-including lactose-free and reduced-lactose options-are the most important opportunity of the day for children to get the critical nutrients they need. More than two-thirds of milk consumed by children in school today is flavored, such as chocolate and strawberry milk. Therefore, the reductions in sugar and calories achieved by IDFA's Healthy School Milk Commitment are critical to improving child nutrition.

School milk is the number one source of high-quality protein, vitamin D, calcium, and potassium for children ages 2-18. Nutrition science is clear that consumption of cow's milk provides children with better bone health, a lower risk for type 2 diabetes, and a lower risk for cardiovascular disease. Children who drink flavored milk consume more milk and therefore have significantly higher intakes of vitamin D, calcium, potassium, and other nutrients.

The IDFA Healthy School Milk Commitment joins a string of proactive, voluntary efforts by U.S. dairy, including the IDFA Healthy Dairy in Schools Commitment announced in April 2025-which pledged to remove certified artificial colors in milk, cheese, and yogurt products sold to schools by July 2026-and the IDFA Ice Cream Commitment announced in July 2025-which pledges to eliminate the use of certified artificial colors in ice cream products made with real milk and sold at food retail by Dec. 31, 2027. The dairy industry is also working with schools and nutrition professionals to educate school staff and students about the benefits of healthy dairy options in diets to promote positive health outcomes.

For more information about the Healthy School Milk Commitment, visit .

# # #

The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA), Washington, D.C., represents the nation's dairy manufacturing and marketing industry, which supports more than 3 million jobs that generate $198 billion in wages and $779 billion in overall economic impact. IDFA's diverse membership ranges from multinational organizations to single-plant companies, from dairy companies and cooperatives to food retailers and suppliers, all on the cutting edge of innovation and sustainable business practices. Together, they represent most of the milk, cheese, ice cream, yogurt and cultured products, and dairy ingredients produced and marketed in the United States and sold throughout the world. Delicious, safe and nutritious, dairy foods offer unparalleled health and consumer benefits to people of all ages.

CONTACT: IDFA Press International Dairy Foods Association ...