ATARI: Capital Increase In Relation To The Repayment In Shares Of Loans From IRATA LLC

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Capital increase in relation to the repayment in shares of loans from IRATA LLC PARIS, FRANCE (August 7, 2025 - 6.00 pm CET) - Atari® (Euronext Growth Paris: ALATA) - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announces the repayment of

€13.9 million loans previously granted to Atari SA by Irata LLC, the holding company of Wade Rosen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Atari SA, through a capital increase reserved to IRATA LLC. The repayment in Atari SA new shares and the reserved capital increase have been approved unanimously by the Board of Directors1 of Atari, SA pursuant to the authorization granted by the shareholders meeting held on September 24, 2024 (Resolution 12). The loans which are repaid, had been granted on January 31, 2024, March 4, 2024, April 10, 2024, July 22,

2024, July 31, 2024, January 3, 2025 and January 31, 2025 for a total amount (principal and interest) of €13.9 million and bearing an annual interest of 10%. Upon repayment of the loans, 97,718,187 new shares (representing 21% of Atari, SA share capital) will be issued with no discount on the share price2 and will be admitted to trading. As a result, the total number of outstanding shares will be 559,082,939. Following this capital increase, IRATA LLC will hold 41.7% of the share capital and 39.5% of the voting rights3. After this repayment, the outstanding amount of loans granted by IRATA LLC to Atari, SA and its subsidiaries represent approximately €10M in principal amount. Breakdown of capital, before capital increase





Ownership June 30, 2025 Number of

shares

% Theoretical

voting rights

% Exercisable

voting rights

% Irata LLC 135,379,861 29.3% 135,979,861 27.3% 135,979,861 27.5% Stephen Kick 31,463,004 6.8% 62,926,008 12.6% 62,926,008 12.7% Mr Alexandre Zyngier 3,779,778 0.8% 4,830,807 1.0% 4,830,807 1.0% Treasury shares 3,253,426 0.7% 3,253,426 0.7% 0 0.0% Public 287,488,683 62.3% 290,559,871 58.4% 290,559,871 58.8% Total 461,364,752 100.0% 497,549,973 100.0% 494,296,547 100.0%

Breakdown of capital, after capital increase





Ownership Post capital increase Number of

shares

% Theoretical

voting rights

% Exercisable

voting rights

% Irata LLC 233,098,048 41.7% 233,698,048 39.3% 233,698,048 39.5% Stephen Kick 31,463,004 5.6% 62,926,008 10.6% 62,926,008 10.6% Mr Alexandre Zyngier 3,779,778 0.7% 4,830,807 0.8% 4,830,807 0.8% Treasury shares 3,253,426 0.6% 3,253,426 0.5% 0 0.0% Public 287,488,683 51.4% 290,559,871 48.8% 290,559,871 49.1% Total 559,082,939 100.0% 595,268,160 100.0% 592,014,734 100.0%









1 Mr Wade Rosen abstained from participating in the decision of the Board of Directors

2 New Atari shares issued on the basis of a 3-day VWAP as of 31 July 2025 of €0.1450

3 In addition, IRATA LLC holds 195,163,398 convertible bonds





About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).

©2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

DISCLAIMER

