ATARI: Capital Increase In Relation To The Repayment In Shares Of Loans From IRATA LLC
|
Ownership
|June 30, 2025
| Number of
shares
|
%
| Theoretical
voting rights
|
%
| Exercisable
voting rights
|
%
|Irata LLC
|135,379,861
|29.3%
|135,979,861
|27.3%
|135,979,861
|27.5%
|Stephen Kick
|31,463,004
|6.8%
|62,926,008
|12.6%
|62,926,008
|12.7%
|Mr Alexandre Zyngier
|3,779,778
|0.8%
|4,830,807
|1.0%
|4,830,807
|1.0%
|Treasury shares
|3,253,426
|0.7%
|3,253,426
|0.7%
|0
|0.0%
|Public
|287,488,683
|62.3%
|290,559,871
|58.4%
|290,559,871
|58.8%
|Total
|461,364,752
|100.0%
|497,549,973
|100.0%
|494,296,547
|100.0%
Breakdown of capital, after capital increase
|
Ownership
|Post capital increase
| Number of
shares
|
%
| Theoretical
voting rights
|
%
| Exercisable
voting rights
|
%
|Irata LLC
|233,098,048
|41.7%
|233,698,048
|39.3%
|233,698,048
|39.5%
|Stephen Kick
|31,463,004
|5.6%
|62,926,008
|10.6%
|62,926,008
|10.6%
|Mr Alexandre Zyngier
|3,779,778
|0.7%
|4,830,807
|0.8%
|4,830,807
|0.8%
|Treasury shares
|3,253,426
|0.6%
|3,253,426
|0.5%
|0
|0.0%
|Public
|287,488,683
|51.4%
|290,559,871
|48.8%
|290,559,871
|49.1%
|Total
|559,082,939
|100.0%
|595,268,160
|100.0%
|592,014,734
|100.0%
1 Mr Wade Rosen abstained from participating in the decision of the Board of Directors
2 New Atari shares issued on the basis of a 3-day VWAP as of 31 July 2025 of €0.1450
3 In addition, IRATA LLC holds 195,163,398 convertible bonds
About ATARI
Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 400 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at .
Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Growth Paris (ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ALATA) and OTC Pink Current (Ticker PONGF).
©2025 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.
Contacts
Atari - Investor Relations
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - ... |
Actus finance & communication - Marie Calleux Tel +33 1 53 65 68 68 – ...
Listing Sponsor - Euroland Corporate
Tel +33 1 44 70 20 84 - Julia Bridger - ...
DISCLAIMER
This press release contains certain non-factual elements, including but not restricted to certain statements concerning its future results and other future events. These statements are based on the current vision and assumptions of Atari's leadership team. They include various known and unknown uncertainties and risks that could result in material differences in relation to the expected results, profitability and events. In addition, Atari, its shareholders and its respective affiliates, directors, executives, advisors and employees have not checked the accuracy of and make no representations or warranties concerning the statistical or forward-looking information contained in this press release that is taken from or derived from third-party sources or industry publications. If applicable, these statistical data and forward-looking information are used in this press release exclusively for information.
Attachment
-
ATARI_PR-Loan-repayment_20250807
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTSE Sponsors Major Blockchain Conferences In Vietnam, Reinforcing Commitment To Southeast Asian Market
- Primexbt Partners With Theo Wassenaar Primary School To Support Education In South Africa
- GSR Leads $100M Private Placement Into Nasdaq-Listed MEI Pharma To Launch First Institutional Litecoin Treasury Strategy Alongside Charlie Lee
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- Multibank.Io Partners With Fireblocks And Mavryk To Launch $10B Real Estate Tokenization Platform
- Fundedfx Launches Global Prop Trading Challenges With Flexible Scaling And On-Demand Payouts
CommentsNo comment