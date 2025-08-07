Water Tower Research Publishes Initiation Of Coverage Report On Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited,“From Traditional Insurance Broker To Tech-Based Health Insurance Innovator”

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Water Tower Research () has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: TIRX) titled,“From Traditional Insurance Broker to Tech- Based Health Insurance Innovator”. The report can be accessed here.

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Tower Research ( ) has published an Initiation of Coverage Report on Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: TIRX) titled,“From Traditional Insurance Broker to Tech- Based Health Insurance Innovator”. The report can be accessed here .

Access to China's growing health insurance market. On June 30, 2025, Chinese insurance broker Tian Ruixiang Holdings Limited completed the acquisition of Ucare, which describes itself as the only cloud-based healthcare value assessment and insurance risk control SaaS platform in China, for total all-stock consideration of $150 million. Ucare's wealth of AI-driven analytics strongly positions TIRX in China's commercial health insurance market, a segment of China's insurance market in which the company has been historically under- represented historically, and which is expected to expand from ~$126 billion today to $280 billion by 2030.

Scalable, high-margin SaaS drives reliable revenue in value-based payment & risk analytics. Ucare's cloud-native, multi-tenant platform combined with a network of >4,000 hospital relations, scales with minimal incremental cost, generating gross margins above 90% and recurring subscription-based revenue that complements TIRX's brokerage commission income. This underpins more stable and higher-quality top-line growth as adoption broadens across Ucare's large hospital network.

Regulatory and cross-border tailwinds. China's aging demographics, policy reforms to encourage greater healthcare access and affordability, accelerating healthcare digitization adoption (with the domestic healthcare IT market projected to reach ~US$35 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of ~15.6%), present significant tailwinds for TIRX's uniquely enhanced AI- brokerage business model to unlock significant growth potential. Additionally, TIRX has the opportunity to supplement growth with the implementation of its strategy to expand beyond Mainland China recently begun with its move into Hong Kong. Overall, our model projects 35% revenue CAGR to FY28 on a pro forma basis.

Valuation. Based on our projections, TIRX's combination with Ucare significantly enhances its revenue growth prospects. Relative to these prospects, TIRX's valuations are below most of our selected comps on both a Price and EV basis.

