Mortgage Rates Continue To Decrease
“The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage dropped to its lowest level since April,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist.“The decline in rates increases prospective homebuyers' purchasing power and our research shows that buyers can save thousands by getting quotes from a few different lenders.”
News Facts
- The 30-year FRM averaged 6.63% as of August 7, 2025, down from last week when it averaged 6.72%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.47%. The FRM averaged 5.75%, down from last week when it averaged 5.85%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 5.63%.
The PMMS® is focused on conventional, conforming, fully amortizing home purchase loans for borrowers who put 20% down and have excellent credit. For more information, view our Frequently Asked Questions .
Freddie Mac's mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability and affordability in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | X | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube
MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
(703)714-0644
...
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment