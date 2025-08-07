Leggett & Platt Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $.05

CARTHAGE, Mo., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leggett & Platt's Board of Directors declared a dividend of $.05 per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend will be paid on October 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on September 15, 2025.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Visit Leggett's website at .

COMPANY DESCRIPTION: Leggett & Platt (NYSE: LEG ) is a diversified manufacturer that designs and produces a broad variety of engineered components and products that can be found in many homes and automobiles. The 142-year-old Company is a leading supplier of bedding components and private label finished goods; automotive seat comfort and convenience systems; home and work furniture components; geo components; flooring underlayment; hydraulic cylinders for material handling and heavy construction applications; and aerospace tubing and fabricated assemblies.