Richmond American Announces Community Grand Opening In Grass Valley
Prospective homebuyers and area agents are encouraged to stop by Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch on Saturday, August 16, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. for community tours. Complimentary refreshments will be provided.
More about Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch:
-
Beautiful new homes from the mid $500s
Six inspired single- & two-story floor plans
3 to 5 bed & approx. 1,390 to 2,070 sq. ft.
Designer-curated fixtures & finishes
Close proximity to historic downtown Grass Valley
Near notable schools, highways, essential services, recreation, shopping & dining
Community parks, playgrounds, trails & open spaces
Seasons at Loma Rica Ranch is located at 114 Underwood Way in Grass Valley. For more information, call 916.469.0806 or visit RichmondAmerican .
About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.
M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1972. MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries, which operate under the name Richmond American Homes, have helped more than 250,000 homebuyers achieve the American Dream since 1977. One of the largest homebuilders in the nation, MDC is committed to quality and value that is reflected in each home its subsidiaries build. The Richmond American companies have operations in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. For more information, visit MDCHoldings.
