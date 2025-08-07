Bizzdesign Recognized As A Leader In The 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadranttm For Strategic Portfolio Management

UTRECHT, Netherlands, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bizzdesign , a leading enterprise transformation SaaS company, today announced that it has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM).

Our position in the quadrant highlights Bizzdesign's expanded capabilities in Strategic Portfolio Management following the integration of the Alfabet business into Bizzdesign in January 2025.

"I believe Bizzdesign (Alfabet)'s position as a Leader in this Magic QuadrantTM underscores our commitment to integrating Enterprise Architecture and Strategic Portfolio Management", commented Nick Reed, Chief Strategy Officer at Bizzdesign. "With Alfabet now integrated into our suite, we provide customers with truly end-to-end capabilities for enterprise transformation - enabling them to plan, design, and govern change from a single source of truth. This empowers cross-functional teams to connect strategy to execution, and take confident, coordinated steps to get there. One provider-one view over all the moving parts of your digital business."

For organizations evaluating software to support their Enterprise Transformation, Bizzdesign stands out – here's why:



Commitment to excellence : With decades of experience serving organisations across industries, Bizzdesign has consistently placed customers at the heart of its strategy. As a unified organization, it is taking that commitment even further –delivering most advanced tools and unwavering support to help organizations future-proof their business.

Customer-first approach : At its core, Bizzdesign's is driven by a strong customers first philosophy. United by a commitment to excellence, the company remains focused on delivering outcomes and ensuring customer satisfaction at every stage of the journey.

A collaborative ecosystem driving innovation : Bizzdesign has a strong legacy of thought leadership in the enterprise architecture (EA) space, with seasoned professionals actively shaping the evolution of the industry. Through continuous innovation, organizations benefit from the latest advancements in EA practices and methodologies. Empowering growth through top talent : By bringing together the deep expertise and strengths of its global teams, Bizzdesign is unlocking new opportunities for growth and innovation. This collaboration enhances the value delivered to clients, supporting long-term organizational success.

Gartner disclaimer

Bizzdesign was recognized as Bizzdesign (Alfabet) in the report. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in our research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of the Gartner research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademarks and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Bizzdesign

Bizzdesign is a global enterprise transformation SaaS company. Through the merger of three industry leaders - Bizzdesign, MEGA International, and Alfabet - the company offers a comprehensive enterprise transformation suite that helps organizations navigate the complexity of digital business. With a data-driven approach, it accelerates transformation, from vision to value, by empowering teams to collaboratively plan, design, and govern change. Bizzdesign is trusted by over 2,000 organizations worldwide and employs over 600 people globally. Discover more on our website or LinkedIn .

