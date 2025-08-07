The Hanover Appoints Toni E. Mitchell President Of Technology And Life Sciences Business

"Toni's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for our technology and life sciences business," said Matthew S. Mitchell, president, middle market at The Hanover. "This business plays a critical role in our long-term strategy, and Toni brings the vision, experience, and leadership required to help us scale with purpose. Her passion for developing people and building strong partnerships with agents and brokers will be instrumental as we continue to evolve."

Toni previously served as the regional executive for the company's Pacific Region, where she successfully led enterprise-wide strategies and new business development across The Hanover's core and specialty units, developing a talented and committed team. She joined The Hanover in 2010 as regional chief underwriting officer for middle market, helping establish the company's presence across the Pacific Region. Her leadership expanded to include responsibility for the Midwest region. She previously held leadership roles at One Beacon and Atlantic Mutual.

For more than 15 years, The Hanover's technology and life sciences segment has served a diverse portfolio of clients across the country, helping them navigate complex and emerging risks. Toni's appointment reflects The Hanover's intent to accelerate growth, strengthen market position and enhance delivery of specialized insurance solutions through deep technical expertise and strong distribution partnerships with the company's independent agent and broker partners, delivering even greater value.

Toni is a graduate of the University of California, Berkeley.

More information about The Hanover's technology and life sciences offering can be found on the company's website.

About The Hanover

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. is the holding company for several property and casualty insurance companies, which together constitute one of the largest insurance businesses in the United States. The company provides exceptional insurance solutions through a select group of independent agents and brokers. Together with its agent partners, The Hanover offers standard and specialized insurance protection for small and mid-sized businesses, as well as for homes, automobiles, and other personal items. For more information, please visit hanover.