DISPENSARY 33 BUDTENDERS JOIN TEAMSTERS LOCAL 777

Union Continues to Expand Presence in Illinois Cannabis Industry

CHICAGO, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannabis workers at Dispensary 33 have overwhelmingly chosen to join Teamsters Local 777.

"This is another major step forward for cannabis workers in Illinois," said Jim Glimco, President of Local 777. "These budtenders came together, stood strong, and made their voices heard. Now we can get to the bargaining table faster and focus on securing the wages, benefits, and protections that these workers deserve."

Local 777 has led the way in organizing Illinois cannabis workers, securing contracts that include industry-leading wages, protections against unjust discipline, and safety improvements. This recent victory adds to the Teamsters' growing presence in the industry.

"Cannabis workers nationwide are realizing the power of Teamsters representation," said Jesse Case, Director of the Teamsters Food Processing Division. "We've already organized workers from coast to coast. This isn't just a trend - it's a movement that's transforming the cannabis industry for the better."

"Working with such thoughtful, capable, compassionate people during this campaign has shown me what true community can feel like," said Finn Allen, a budtender at Dispensary 33. "The organizing process has only made us a stronger, more collaborative unit, and we are so ready to fight for the workplace that we deserve."

Founded in 1937, Teamsters Local 777 represents workers in a wide variety of industries throughout the Chicago area. For more information, go to .

Contact:

Matt McQuaid, (771) 241-0015

[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 777

