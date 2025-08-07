Mokas Coffee & Eatery Announces Strategic Leadership Shift Ahead Of 20Th Anniversary

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Redler is best known as the co-founder of Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, an iconic burger chain that grew from a single location in 2002 to one of the most successful restaurant brands to ever come out of Wichita. A respected leader in franchising and operations and former Chair of the National Restaurant Association, Redler helped Freddy's grow to 400 locations in 36 states before selling the brand in 2021.

Over the past 18 months, he has worked closely with the Mokas team to build strong internal systems, optimize operations, and lay the foundation for franchise growth. Under his direction, the brand signed its first franchisee, Christian Coleman, who will be opening his first location in Olathe in Q2 of 2026. Now in a strategic advisory role, Redler will continue to play a critical part in the brand's future as it grows into key markets like Kansas City and Phoenix.

"When I joined the team, the brand already had a great culture, strong values, and reputation of local success, and just needed a foundation for growth," said Redler. "My goal was to put the right systems in place to get the brand ready to scale, and we've now achieved this mission. Transitioning to the board will allow me to stay involved, assisting new leadership and supporting the franchisees who will carry Mokas into its next era."

With Redler moving into an advisory board position, Jason Ingermanson, CEO and Founder of JRI Hospitality group , Mokas' parent company, has assumed the role of President . JRI Hospitality group has been instrumental in the brand's evolution, helping it rebrand from a small coffee shop to a fast-casual full dining experience. Ingermanson's relationship with Redler began in 2008 when he became a Freddy's franchisee, and he has since grown into the brand's largest operator with more than 85 locations across 15 states. As President of Mokas Coffee & Eatery, he will continue to oversee operations while leading the brand's expansion strategy into its milestone 20th year.

"Scott's leadership and decades of experience has been invaluable," said Ingermanson . "He helped us translate a strong local concept into a scalable national opportunity, and I'm excited to continue the momentum he helped create. With his continued support and a strong leadership team in place, we're ready to expand while staying true to our roots."

Established in 2005, Mokas Coffee & Eatery offers a variety of everyday favorites including in-house roasted coffee, smoothies, energy drinks, and pastries to breakfast and lunch wraps, sandwiches, soups, and salads. Each item on their menu is fresh and always prepared in-house. With four corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, two in Wichita, KS, and three more under development in Wichita and Hays, KS, the brand recently launched its franchise opportunity and is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family.

For more information on franchising with Mokas Coffee & Eatery, please visit .

About Mokas Coffee & Eatery

Established nearly 20 years ago in Salina, Kansas, Mokas is unwavering in its commitment to quality and exceptional service. From roasting thoughtfully sourced coffee beans to fresh, made-to-order meals, Mokas strives to create extraordinary dining experiences. Their menu features specialty coffee, frappes, cold brews, energy drinks, smoothies and an array of breakfast, lunch and catering options, including breakfast burritos, sandwiches, salads, soups and freshly baked pastries. Guests can enjoy their favorites through a convenient drive-thru or in the inviting atmosphere of each Mokas location. With four corporate-owned locations operating in Salina, Colby, two in Wichita KS, and three more under development in Wichita and Hays, KS, the brand is actively seeking passionate entrepreneurs to join the Mokas family. For more information, please visit mokasusa .

About JRI Hospitality

Founded in 2011, JRI Hospitality owns and operates more than 90 restaurants in 15 states, including Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, Mokas Coffee & Eatery, Chompie's Restaurants & Deli, Ingermanson Farms and The Salina Country Club. The company's focus on quality and hospitality is helping fuel the demand for its brands. In response, JRI continues to expand its reach with several projects slated this year, and a robust pipeline of projects in the coming years. For more information, visit: .

