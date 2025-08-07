Wicked Weed Brewing Announces Hurricane Hero As Winner Of You Deserve An Upgrade Contest

The official announcement was made on August 7, National IPA Day, at Wicked Weed's Brewpub located at 91 Biltmore Ave. in Asheville, NC. The festivities continue on Saturday, August 9, with a full "Upgrade Your IPA" celebration at the same location featuring beer specials, live music from Payton Smith, vendors, and more.

Selected from hundreds of nominations submitted from eighteen states, Decker's story reflects the kind of generosity and perseverance that inspired this campaign. His studio was located in Asheville's River Arts District, which was flooded and destroyed by Helene in late September 2024. He lost his studio, thousands of dollars of equipment and original art.

With nearly a dozen entries highlighting his service to the community, one nominator wrote that he is "a talented young artist who lost his ability to generate revenue since his studio was destroyed. We would love to see him catch a break." Another testimonial noted, "His artistic touch brings so much joy to the world and people's lives. Since the storm, he has been working endlessly out of his home to continue his mission to bring joy into the world."

"Matt and his neighbors worked tirelessly for weeks to clear roads after Helene then helped fellow artists in the River District to salvage anything usable from their studios."

"After the flood, he was selling hats to raise money for local wildlife conservation efforts and helped people clean and find their missing belongings. He is an amazing artist who has a big heart for people and his community." "[Matt] has been raising money to donate to local groups cleaning rivers and saving the hellbenders [wildlife]. He is the leader of a community garden in downtown Asheville and has been tending it to produce flowers and food for the community."

Ryan Guthy, co-founder of Wicked Weed Brewing, said, "We created this contest to celebrate the people who pour into others and rarely ask for anything in return. Our local community is still feeling the impacts of Helene, so we're incredibly proud to help Matthew on his individual journey to rebuild."

The "You Deserve An Upgrade" Contest, inspired by Wicked Weed's flagship Pernicious IPA and its rallying cry to "Upgrade Your IPA," invited nominations for individuals in need of meaningful support, from rebuilding homes and businesses to personal goals and once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The contest is a reflection of Wicked Weed's ongoing mission to 'craft different to create experiences that unite people and enrich communities.'

