123Invent Inventor Develops Fun & Educational Exercise Product For Children (BDH-1040)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new product that would allow children to learn spelling, counting, and other lessons while exercising and having fun," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the LEARN AT PLAY. My design would offer a unique alternative to traditional activities and educational toys."
The invention provides an effective way to teach children the alphabet, spelling, the solar system, etc. In doing so, it helps promote physical activity and exercise. It also enhances fun and education. The invention features a unique design that is easy to use so it is ideal for children.
The LEARN AT PLAY is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit . Or contact David Flemmons at 443-673-2811 or email [email protected] .
