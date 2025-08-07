Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading In Novo Nordisk Shares By Board Members, Executives And Associated Persons
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
| Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 316.75
|74
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
74 shares
DKK 23,439.50
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|(CGET) CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS EUROPE AG - EMEA TRADING
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|a)
|Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person
|Martin Holst Lange
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Executive Vice President
|b)
|Initial notification/Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer
|a)
|Name
|Novo Nordisk A/S
|b)
|LEI
|549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
|4
|Details of the transaction(s)
|a)
| Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,
| Shares
|Identification code
|Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Sale of shares
| c)
| Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|DKK 316.48
|13,950
|d)
| Aggregated information
|
13,950 shares
DKK 4,414,898.43
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|2025-08-07
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|Outside a trading venue
Contacts for further information
|Media:
| Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
...
| Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
...
|Investors:
| Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
...
| Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
...
| Max Ung
+45 3077 6414
...
| Christoffer Sho Togo Tullin
+45 3079 1471
...
| Alex Bruce
+45 3444 2613
...
| Frederik Taylor Pitter
+1 609 613 0568
...
