Publication Of A Transparency Notification
|A) Voting rights
|Previous notification
|After the transaction
|
|# of voting rights
|# of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Holders of voting rights
|
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
|Linked to securities
|Not linked to the securities
| BNP Paribas Asset
Management Holding
|0
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
| BNP Paribas Asset
Management Europe SAS
|221 451
|836 370
|0
|3.06%
|0.00%
| BNP Paribas Asset
Management UK Ltd
|584 831
|0
|0
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Subtotal
|806 282
|836 370
|0
|3.06%
|
|Total
|836 370
|3.06%
The chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held as well as the aforementioned notification and the regulated release can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.
Total capital Kinepolis Group NV: 18 952 288.41 €
Number of securities with voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197
Number of voting rights in Kinepolis Group NV: 27 365 197
In Article 8 of the Articles of Association of Kinepolis Group NV, the notification thresholds are fixed at 3%, 5% and multiples of 5%.
Contact
Kinepolis Investor Relations
+32 (0)9 241 00 22
...
