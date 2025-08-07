Rohit Khubchandani Wins Travel Influencer Of The Year At Three Major Global Awards In Summer 2025

Rohit Khubchandani sets the tone for another thrilling episode of Licensed to Explore with Rohit - where travel, transformation, and real stories come alive. ?✨

Rohit Khubchandani on the red carpet with Bollywood icon Esha Gupta, who personally greeted and posed with him at the Global Cinema Awards 2025. A former Femina Miss India International 2007, Esha is known for her roles in Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom, and T

Rohit Khubchandani receives the Travel Influencer of the Year award at the India International Influencers Awards 2025, presented by Indian television superstar Divyanka Tripathi (26M+ followers), alongside actor Vivek Dahiya and Kunal Thakkar

Recognized globally, Rohit Khubchandani wins three major awards in London and Dubai, including a Times Square feature and red carpet honors.

- Rohit Khubchandani, Travel InfluencerDUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In a season of milestones, Dubai-based digital creator, entrepreneur, and podcast host Rohit Khubchandani has claimed the spotlight on the global stage, winning the coveted“Travel Influencer of the Year” title at three prestigious international awards across July and August 2025.The recognitions came from:Influencer Magazine UK Awards 2025 (London – July 1)India International Influencers Awards 2025 (Dubai – July 12)Global Cinema Awards 2025 (Dubai – August 3)Together, these wins reflect Rohit's rising impact as a licensed social media creator, storytelling expert, and host of the global podcast Licensed to Explore with Rohit.Influencer Magazine UK Awards 2025 | Times Square TakeoverOn July 1, Rohit was honored as Travel Influencer of the Year by Influencer Magazine UK, with a special recognition that included a digital billboard feature in Times Square, New York City - a dream milestone for any global creator.The award recognized Rohit's cinematic storytelling style, thoughtful narratives, and global travel impact. Having explored over 50 countries and 100+ cities, Rohit was applauded for blending travel, culture, and content in a way that resonates with millions worldwide.India International Influencers Awards (IIIA) 2025 | Celebrity-Studded RecognitionJust weeks later, on July 12, Rohit received the Travel Influencer of the Year award at the India International Influencers Awards 2025, held in Dubai.The award was presented by Indian television superstar Divyanka Tripathi (with over 26M followers), joined by actor Vivek Dahiya and Kunal Thakkar, Founder of Eventz Factory.The high-profile ceremony welcomed a galaxy of stars, including:Abdu Rozik – global viral sensationDolly Chaiwala – celebrity tea sellerAkansha Puri, Shiv Thakare, Krystal D'Souza, Ridhima Tiwari, Rakhi Sawant, Vishal Kotian, and many moreThe event was organized by Eventz Factory in partnership with FHM Events, with support from media partners including Khaleej Times and Aaj Ka Asia Magazine.Rohit's win was celebrated for his ability to bridge cultures and communities through travel, digital storytelling, and regional influence.Global Cinema Awards 2025 | Red Carpet PrestigeOn August 3, Rohit was once again recognized as Travel Influencer of the Year at the Global Cinema Awards 2025, hosted at the Hyatt Regency Creek Heights, Dubai.The event was organized by Aaj Ka Asia Magazine, in collaboration with Prime Edge Events and FHM Events, bringing together film icons, influencers, and media leaders from across the world.Rohit received the award from KV Kabir - a visionary known globally for his leadership in innovation, sustainability, and philanthropy. Kabir is the CEO of VVIP, Founder of Generation Green, International Ambassador for Nation Builders & Most Livable Companies, and a Board Member at Nabd Al Emarat.The evening's highlight was Rohit's red carpet appearance with Bollywood icon Esha Gupta, who personally greeted and posed with him. Esha is a former Femina Miss India International 2007 and renowned actress known for her roles in Jannat 2, Raaz 3D, Rustom, and Total Dhamaal.Rohit also shared celebratory moments with Gori Nagori (Big Boss 16) and Charouk Chelouati, the reigning Miss Arab World.About Rohit KhubchandaniWith a digital presence under the handle @rkbond007, Rohit Khubchandani has built a name for himself as a travel influencer, licensed social media creator, and digital entrepreneur. A Dubai resident since 2002, he has explored more than 50 countries and 100 cities - sharing his journey with an audience of over 100,000 followers across platforms.He is the founder of ROHIT KHUBCHANDANI ADVERTISING – L.L.C – S.P.C, a creative media agency based in Abu Dhabi and a member of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce.Podcast: Licensed to Explore with RohitRohit is also the host of the globally streamed podcast Licensed to Explore with Rohit - featuring unfiltered conversations with world travelers, creators, and innovators.🎧 Listen to the podcast:SpotifyYouTubeApple Podcasts

Rohit Khubchandani

ROHIT KHUBCHANDANI ADVERTISING - L.L.C - S.P.C

+971 50 880 4523

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

🔥 Travel Influencer of the Year | Rohit Khubchandani aka @rkbond007

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.