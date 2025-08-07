Electric Blanket Market Projected Expansion To $1.1+ Billion Market Value By 2032 With A 8.3% CAGR By 2032

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) The electric blanket market was valued at $496.20 million in 2022, and is estimated to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research has recently published a report, titled, "Electric Blanket Market by Material (Polyester, Cotton, Fleece, Faux Fur, Others), by Size (Twin, Full, Queen, King), by Heat Setting (Low, Medium, High), by Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), by End-user (Household, Hotel, Hospital): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global electric blanket market was valued at $496.2 million in 2022, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2023 to 2032.Download Report Sample PDF:Prime Determinants of GrowthOver the years, there has been an increasing demand for electric blankets, especially during the winter season due to their ability to provide warmth and comfort to the user. This increase in demand is predicted to be one of the important factors driving the growth of the global electric blanket market in the forecast timeframe. However, the safety concerns associated with electric blankets due to electric wires or heating elements may hamper the electric blanket market growth in the coming period. On the contrary, the technological advancements in electric blanket products are expected to offer growth opportunities for the expansion of the electric blanket market in the 2023-2032 forecast period.Size: Queen Sub-segment Projected to Gather a Huge Revenue During the Forecast PeriodThe queen sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period. Queen size beds are one of the most popular sizes, providing ample space for couples or individuals who prefer extra room while sleeping. As a result, there is a high demand for queen sized electric blankets which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.Procure Complete Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):Distribution Channel: Offline Sub-segment Projected to be One of the Most Lucrative During the Forecast PeriodThe offline sub-segment accounted for the highest electric blanket market share in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels provide accessibility to a large customer base, including those who prefer to take a good look at the product before buying it. As a result, there is a growing preference for offline distribution channels which is predicted to boost the sub-segment's growth by 2032.Region: Europe Market to be One of the Fastest Growing by 2032The Europe region accounted for the highest share in the global electric blanket market in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. The growing awareness among consumers in Europe about the benefits of electric blankets including the warmth and comfort that they offer during cold winters has led to an increased adoption and demand. This surge in demand is expected to be the main growth driver of the market in Europe region by 2032.Enquire before buying:Leading Players in the Electric Blanket Market:Newell Brands Inc.DreamlandSilentnightJarden CorporationSlumberdownLakelandBeurerMylekMorphy Richards Ltd.HomefrontHave a Look at Related Research Reports in the Consumer and Goods Domain:Writing instruments marketDark Stone Market

