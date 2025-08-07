123Invent Inventor Develops New Speed Square Level (TLS-1006)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in construction, and I thought there could be a speed square with multiple integrated levels," said an inventor, from West Palm Beach, Fla., "so I invented the SPEED SQUARE LEVEL. My design would combine two or three tools into one, which could save considerable time and effort on the job."

The invention provides a new speed square with multiple integrated levels. In doing so, it enables perfect angles to be achieved quickly and easily on a consistency basis. As a result, it increases accuracy and convenience. It also eliminates the need to use two or three different tools. The invention features a lightweight and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for carpenters, framers, builders, do-it-yourselfers, etc.

The SPEED SQUARE LEVEL is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Michael Mc Ghie at 561-232-5542 or email [email protected].

SOURCE InventHelp

