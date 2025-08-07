Epicured Partners With Staten Island Performing Provider System To Provide Nutrition Services Under The New York State $7.5B Medicaid Waiver

GLEN COVE, N.Y., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Epicured Inc. , the leading provider of medically tailored nutrition solutions, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Staten Island Performing Provider System (Staten Island PPS) to meet the growing demand for nutrition services under New York State's $7.5 billion Section 1115 Medicaid Waiver program.

This strategic partnership represents a significant milestone in Epicured's mission to deliver clinically appropriate, home-delivered meals, pantry boxes, and nutrition counseling services to Medicaid members across the state. In collaboration with Staten Island PPS, Epicured is improving health outcomes, addressing health disparities, and advancing a "whole-person care" approach for New York's most vulnerable communities.

"Staten Island PPS has been an incredible partner in this work," said Richard Bennett, CEO and Co-founder of Epicured. "Their commitment to unlocking access to essential services, combined with our capacity to deliver clinically appropriate, scalable nutrition solutions, is already beginning to drive meaningful change in the lives of many."

Since the Waiver's launch in January 2025, Epicured has expanded its logistics, operations, and care delivery infrastructure to quickly serve Medicaid members statewide. Epicured's personalized services include home-delivered medically tailored meals (MTMs), pantry and grocery boxes, and one-on-one nutrition counseling, all designed to meet the clinical needs cultural preferences of each patient.

By partnering with Staten Island PPS, Epicured ensures its services reach those who need them most. "Epicured's commitment to quality, scalability, and culturally relevant nutrition has made them a vital partner in our work," said Joe Conte, Executive Director of Staten Island PPS. "Together, we are bringing dignity and real change to thousands of Medicaid members."

Over the past six months, Epicured has already had an impact on Medicaid members by making it easier to adopt healthier eating habits through the delivery of clinically appropriate meal and pantry boxes. While meeting each member's daily nutritional needs, Epicured also offers a wide range of medically tailored therapeutic journeys to manage chronic conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, as well as the special needs of pregnant and postpartum women. These services are designed to meet the unique needs of a diverse population including infants and elderly, ensuring that personalized, condition-specific nutrition is accessible at every stage of life and every stage of health.

Feedback from program participants has been overwhelmingly positive, with many sharing the impact the program has had on their health and overall quality of life:

"I recommend Epicured to anyone who needs help transitioning to a healthy and different way of eating," said a member in the Stapleton neighborhood of Staten Island. "The portions are great, and you'll be amazed at the different meals."

A resident of South Beach public housing shared, "This program is great because I have trouble walking and standing for long periods. I've been telling everyone because it's a great program."

Epicured looks forward to continuing to offer its food is medicine expertise to treat members with dignity, reduce health disparities, improve outcomes, and provide easier access to adequate and appropriate nutrition, healthcare's most essential building block.

If you are a Medicaid Member, you may be eligible for free services under the 1115 waiver.

About Epicured Inc.

Epicured is on a mission to combat and prevent chronic disease, translating scientific research into high-quality food products nationwide. Our evidence-based approach brings the best of the clinical and culinary worlds together to help people eat better, feel better, and live better one meal at a time. As the leading Food is Medicine company, Epicured is working to redefine nutrition's role in the American healthcare industry and Americans' health. We work with individuals, health plans, healthcare providers, and life sciences companies to design innovative and delicious solutions to some of the world's toughest problems. Find out more about our vision for advancing food is medicine by visiting or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Staten Island Performing Provider System (SI PPS)

Staten Island Performing Provider System (SI PPS) is a non-profit public health organization founded in 2014 under the New York State Department of Health Medicaid 1115 waiver amendment known as the Delivery System Reform Incentive Payment (DSRIP) program. Under that program, SI PPS received funding to build a network of medical, behavioral health, and social service agencies tasked with implementing projects to improve health outcomes, improve quality of care, and reduce costs for the Medicaid program. SI PPS succeeded in meeting the State's targets for reducing avoidable hospital utilization and improving access to medical and behavioral health, among others. At the end of the program, SI PPS earned high performance funding which has been invested back into network partners who have continued to expand upon population health improvement initiatives.

In 2024, New York State received an extension of their Medicaid 1115 waiver amendment to implement a new initiative called New York Health Equity Reform. Under this waiver, SI PPS became the lead entity in Richmond County to develop a Social Care Network. The goal of the Social Care Network is to expand and enhance the capability of our network to provide health-related social needs screening for all Medicaid members, improve the coordination and delivery of social care services, and reduce health disparities.

