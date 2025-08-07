MAYA KAIMAL DEBUTS FIRST BURGER COLLABORATION WITH ACTUAL VEGGIES

Actual Veggies Chickpea Masala

CHICKPEA MASALA BURGER LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVELY AT SPROUTS THIS AUGUST

NEW YORK, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Actual Veggies , a CPG leader known for its chef-crafted veggie burgers and vegetable-forward product, today announced its first-ever collaboration product: the Chickpea Masala Burger , created in partnership with award-winning chef and Indian cuisine expert Maya Kaimal .

Made with real, whole ingredients and an enticing blend of traditional Indian spices, the Chickpea Masala Burger brings bold global flavor to plates, straight from the freezer aisle. The burger will launch exclusively at Sprouts Farmers Market stores in August 2025.

The new patty features a carefully curated spice blend featuring turmeric, cumin, cardamom, and other classic Indian seasonings. The result is a burger that's simultaneously comforting and complex, inspired by Kaimal's deep expertise in Indian cuisine.

"This collaboration represents our commitment to celebrating global flavors through clean, recognizable ingredients," said Hailey Swartz, Co-Founder of Actual Veggies. "Maya's approach to making Indian cuisine accessible aligns perfectly with our mission of bringing real vegetables to plates, and the result is a vibrant, satisfying burger that's unlike anything else in the frozen aisle."

The launch also taps into the growing consumer demand for globally inspired food options. The ethnic supermarket industry in the U.S. generated $55.8 billion in revenue in 2024, growing at a 3.0% CAGR over the past five years, driven by rising Hispanic and Asian populations and increased at-home cooking during the pandemic (IBISWorld ). Retailers and brands alike are responding by introducing more accessible, flavorful products rooted in authentic culinary traditions.

"It's wonderful to see Indian flavors continue to gain traction in CPG," commented founder Maya Kaimal. "The whole reason I started Maya Kaimal Foods was to bring these flavors into more American kitchens, so I love furthering that mission through a high quality, forward-thinking brand like Actual Veggies."

The Chickpea Masala Burger exemplifies Actual Veggies' dedication to clean-label, vegetable-forward cuisine. This vegan, Non-GMO, kosher burger contains no seed oils and is free from the top nine allergens. The launch reinforces Actual Veggies' position as a leader in the better-for-you frozen food category, with their signature veggie burger line and new Super Fries now reaching over 7,500 stores nationwide.

About Actual Veggies

Actual Veggies is a CPG leader known for its chef-crafted veggie burgers and vegetable-forward products. Founded on the belief that real food can and should be both nutritious and flavorful, Actual Veggies puts vegetables at the forefront, combining simple, clean ingredients to create wholesome, craveable food. Learn more at .

About Maya Kaimal

Maya Kaimal is the founder of the award-winning Indian food brand Maya Kaimal Foods. Inspired by her father's South Indian cooking, she developed a passion for the cuisine which she expressed through cookbooks and later, her namesake brand. Maya has been bringing high-quality, approachable Indian products to American kitchens for over two decades. Learn more at .

About Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.

True to its farm-stand heritage, Sprouts offers a unique grocery experience featuring an open layout with fresh produce at the heart of the store. Sprouts inspires wellness naturally with a carefully curated assortment of better-for-you products paired with purpose-driven people. The healthy grocer continues to bring the latest in wholesome, innovative products made with lifestyle-friendly ingredients such as organic, plant-based and gluten-free. Headquartered in Phoenix, and one of the largest and fastest growing specialty retailers of fresh, natural and organic food in the United States, Sprouts employs approximately 35,000 team members and operates more than 450 stores in 24 states nationwide. To learn more about Sprouts, and the good it brings communities, visit sprouts/about .

Media Contact: Sarah Dalzell, [email protected]

SOURCE Maya Kaimal Foods

