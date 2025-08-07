Trey Harrell Partnering With Iheartradio To Honor Lowcountry Teachers With Trip To Las Vegas Music Festival

CHARLESTON, S.C., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trey Harrell Auto Accident & Personal Injury Attorney, known throughout Charleston and the Lowcountry for its commitment to community and client care, is proud to announce its partnership with iHeartRadio for a teacher appreciation project. From August 4th to September 5th, community members across the Lowcountry can nominate an outstanding local teacher to win a once-in-a-lifetime trip to the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. You can apply through treyhelps .

Recognizing the invaluable contributions teachers make daily, the contest encourages students, parents, and friends to submit nominations online via Trey's website. Participants will share their nominee's name, school, grade taught, and a brief description highlighting why their teacher deserves recognition. The winning educator, along with one guest, will receive round-trip airfare, hotel accommodations, and exclusive tickets to the renowned iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 19-20, 2025.

"We believe strongly in supporting the educators who shape our community's future," said Trey Harrell, Founder and Lead Attorney at Trey Harrell Auto Accident & Personal Injury Attorney. "Teachers invest tirelessly in our children, often going above and beyond without recognition. We're honored to partner with iHeartRadio to give something special back to those who give so much every day."

The partnership aligns with Trey Harrell's ongoing mission to uplift and advocate for the local community. Known for personalized legal services rooted in empathy and integrity, Trey Harrell's firm consistently seeks opportunities to make meaningful contributions beyond the courtroom.

Nomination entries are open from now through September 5th, with the winner announced shortly thereafter. To nominate an inspiring Lowcountry teacher, visit treyhelps website and share your teacher's story today.

About Trey Harrell Auto Accident & Personal Injury Attorney

Trey Harrell is a dedicated personal injury attorney serving clients throughout the Charleston area and Lowcountry. Named among South Carolina's top-rated lawyers, Trey Harrell and his team focus exclusively on providing compassionate and effective representation to individuals injured in auto accidents or personal injury cases. For more information, visit treyhelps .

SOURCE Trey Harrell Auto Accident and Personal Injury Attorney

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED