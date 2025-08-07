California Credit Union Provides Back-To-School Backpacks And Supplies To Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA Through Annual Program

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Thanks to the generosity of our members, employees and community, we're helping local students start the school year with the tools they need to succeed," said California Credit Union President/CEO Steve O'Connell. "Supporting education and investing in our youth is one of the most meaningful ways we can give back, and we're honored to work alongside NBC4, Telemundo 52 and the Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA to make a positive impact."

Backpacks and school supplies were donated by California Credit Union, its employees and members in a July branch drive. All school materials will be distributed to local students participating in Weingart East Los Angeles YMCA programs prior to the start of the fall school year.

NBC4 and Telemundo 52's Supporting Our Schools or Apoyando a Nuestras Escuelas back-to-school donation drive helps students get the supplies they need to succeed in the new academic school year. To learn more about Supporting Our Schools and make a donation, visit NBCLA/SupportingOurSchools or Telemundo52/ApoyandoANuestrasEscuelas

About California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 with assets of $5 billion, approximately 200,000 members and 25 retail branches. Named a Forbes Best-In-State Credit Union in 2024 & 2025, California Credit Union serves community members and businesses in the California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura as well as school employees throughout the state. The credit union operates in San Diego and Riverside Counties as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. The credit union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. California Credit Union is certified as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) with a Low Income Designation, offering inclusive products and services to build financial stability in our underserved communities, including a checking account certified as meeting the Bank On National Account Standards. Visit ccu for more information or follow the credit union on Instagram® or Facebook® @CaliforniaCreditUnion.

SOURCE California Credit Union