Global Momentum In Wastewater Treatment Sparks New Opportunities For Innovation BCC Research LLC

Report Metric
|
Details
|
Base year considered
|
2024
|
Forecast period considered
|
2025-2030
|
Base year market size
|
$321.0 billion
|
Market size forecast
|
$591.2 billion
|
Growth rate
|
CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2025-2030
|
Segments covered
|
Offerings, Process, End User, and Region
|
Regions covered
|
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and
|
Countries covered
|
U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Italy, France, Spain,
|
Market drivers
|
. Decline in freshwater resources.
. Stringent regulations.
. Nutrient recovery.
Interesting facts:
-
The market is innovating in terms of product development, with water treatment technology evolving with sustainability and efficiency as key parameters. Floating rafter wetlands floating plant-based systems are a key example of such innovation.
PFAS regulations are influencing the regulatory framework in North America and Europe regarding water treatment.
Emerging startups:
-
bNovate Technologies SA: BactoSense (Vaud, Switzerland): This company produces an automatic, remote biosensor to monitor and detect bacterial concentration in water supplies. This automated detection helps manage water more efficiently and more rapidly.
DigitalPaani (Haryana, India): The company IoT-based platform can monitor and optimise water infrastructure. It supports process automation for municipal and industrial water treatment plants. The company aims to expand to 175 plants and target 4,000 buildings across India and internationally by 2026.
The report addresses the following questions:
1. What are the projected size and growth rate of the market?
-
The water and wastewater treatment technologies market was valued at $321 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach $591.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a CAGR of 11% for the forecast period of 2025-2030.
2. Which factors are driving the growth of the market?
-
Decline in freshwater resources.
Stringent regulations.
Nutrient recovery.
3. Which market segments are covered in the report?
-
The water and wastewater treatment technologies market is segmented on the basis of offerings, process and end user. Offering include technologies and chemicals. The process segment is sub-segmented into primary, secondary, tertiary and advanced. The end -user segment is sub-segmented into municipal and industrial.
4. Which offering segment will be dominant through 2030?
-
Technologies will dominate the offering segment.
5. Which region has the highest market share?
-
Asia-Pacific has the highest market share in the market due to strict government regulations towards environmental pollution, water scarcity and increasing population.
Market leaders Include:
-
3M
AQUATECH
BASF
DUPONT
ECOLAB
EGESIS
KEMIRA
KOVALUS SEPARATION SOLUTIONS
KURARAY CO. LTD.
PENTAIR
PRAYON
THERMAX LTD.
VEOLIA
WARTSILA
XYLEM
Related reports:
Major Reverse Osmosis System Components for Water Treatment: The Global Market : This report analyzes the global market for key components of reverse osmosis (RO) systems used in water treatment. It provides both qualitative and quantitative insights, with revenue measured in millions of dollars. The market is segmented by component type, including cartridge prefilters, RO membrane modules, pumps, and housings; by operating pressure ranges, and by application areas such as municipal water purification, desalination, and wastewater treatment. It also examines demand across industrial, municipal, and agricultural end users.
Ultrafiltration Membranes: Technologies and Global Markets : This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global ultrafiltration (UF) membranes market, segmented by material type, membrane type, and end use. It explores market dynamics, trends, pricing, and the competitive landscape, with insights into industrial applications and regional markets including Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and the Rest of the World. Key segments include polymeric and ceramic materials, membrane formats like hollow fiber and spiral wound, and applications in biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, potable water, wastewater, and food and beverages. Market size is assessed in terms of both value and volume.
