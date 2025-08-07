Global Momentum In Wastewater Treatment Sparks New Opportunities For Innovation BCC Research LLC

"As the share of treated wastewater rises from 20% to 55% in 2024 and is projected to reach 80% by 2030, the expanding market offers a strategic opening for advanced technologies and sustainable solutions."

BOSTON, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, " Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets " is expected to grow from $350.7 billion in 2025 to $591.2 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0% during the forecast period of 2025 to 2030.

This report presents a comprehensive analysis of the market for global water and wastewater treatment technologies offering both qualitative and quantitative insights into the sector. The market is segmented by offerings, including technologies and chemicals; by process, such as primary, secondary, tertiary, and advanced methods; and by end users, categorized into municipal and industrial sectors. Revenue figures are provided in millions of dollars, reflecting the latest trends and data shaping the industry. This analysis highlights the evolving landscape of water and wastewater treatment, driven by technological advances and increasing demand across sectors.

This report is particularly relevant at this moment due to the growing emphasis by governments and stakeholders on ensuring a clean and sustainable environment. With developing regions experiencing rapid economic growth, the demand for treated water has surged, driven by both industrial expansion and population needs. Additionally, stringent regulatory reforms aimed at addressing water scarcity are reshaping industrial practices and infrastructure. These combined factors underscore the urgent need for effective water treatment solutions, making the insights and data in this report especially timely and critical.

The factors driving the market's growth include:

Decline in Freshwater Resources: Freshwater sources are shrinking due to overuse, pollution, and climate change, making clean water increasingly scarce. This drives the need for technologies that treat and recycle wastewater to ensure a sustainable water supply for agriculture, industry, and domestic use.

Stringent Regulations: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter environmental laws and water quality standards. Industries must comply by upgrading their wastewater treatment systems, which boosts demand for advanced and efficient treatment technologies.

Nutrient Recovery: Wastewater contains valuable nutrients like nitrogen and phosphorus. Modern treatment technologies can recover these for reuse, especially in agriculture, promoting sustainability and turning waste into a resource.

Request a sample copy of the global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies report .

Report Synopsis