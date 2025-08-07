Roth Staffing Companies Named As One Of The Largest Office/Clerical Staffing And Direct Hire Firms In The US 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) SIA estimates that 23 firms generated at least $50 million in U.S. office/clerical temporary staffing revenue in 2024. Added together, these firms generated $5.9 billion in such revenue, accounting for 40% of the market. In U.S. direct hire, SIA estimates that 24 firms generated at least $25 million in revenue in 2024. Added together, these firms generated $2.2 billion in such revenue, accounting for 20% of the market.

"We are honored to be recognized by SIA as one of the nation's largest office/clerical staffing and direct hire firms," said Adam Roth, CEO of Roth Staffing Companies. "This reflects the unwavering dedication of our teams throughout the country who create truly remarkable experiences for our customers and Ambassadors every day. Thanks to everyone at our company for their continued commitment to excellence."

About Roth Staffing Companies

Roth Staffing Companies is one of the largest privately held staffing firms in the United States, operating from more than 100 locations throughout the US. Roth Staffing consists of five specialized business lines: Ultimate Staffing Services for administrative and office positions, Ledgent Finance & Accounting , Ledgent Technology , Adams & Martin Group for legal staffing, and About Talent for workforce solutions.

About SIA

SIA is the Global Advisor on Staffing and Workforce Solutions Elevating the Workforce Solutions Ecosystem. Founded in 1989, SIA is the global advisor on staffing and workforce solutions. Our proprietary research covers all categories of employed and non-employed work including temporary staffing, independent contracting, and other types of contingent labor. SIA's independent and objective analysis provides insights into the services and suppliers operating in the workforce solutions ecosystem including staffing firms, managed service providers, recruitment process outsourcers, payrolling/compliance firms and talent acquisition technology specialists such as vendor management systems, online staffing platforms, crowdsourcing and online work services. We also provide training and accreditation with our unique Certified Contingent Workforce Professional (CCWP) program.

