123Invent Inventor Develops Advanced Home Electrical Panel (TLS-1037)
PITTSBURGH, Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new approach to home management through an integrated electrical panel that would centralize control of various systems within the home beyond that of electrical service alone," said an inventor, from Palmetto, Fla., "so I invented the TEMPEST CONTROL CENTER. My design would incorporate a built-in modem/router, smart appliance connectivity, sensor integration, and AI-driven analytics to empower potential users to make informed decisions regarding their energy and resource usage."
The invention provides an advanced home electrical panel. In doing so, it would integrate various smart home functionalities. It also allows for centralized management of energy resources, HVAC systems, security, and monitoring. The invention features a user-friendly interface that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial buildings.
The TEMPEST CONTROL CENTER is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, visit Or contact Jacobi Dunlap at 941-304-9517 or email [email protected].
SOURCE InventHelpWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment