Travis Credit Union Launches $1,000 Grants For Local Teachers
“Travis Credit Union's Teacher Grant Program underscores our ongoing commitment to financial literacy and community development,” said Kevin Miller, president and chief executive officer at Travis Credit Union.“Teachers are the heart of our community and we've seen firsthand the impact they can have on a student. This is our way of saying thank you to the educators who are shaping the future.”
Unlike national programs, TCU's grant offering is rooted in its longstanding ties to Northern California. It aims to foster student and teacher achievement and promote financial empowerment directly within its service areas.
Open to teachers who are members of Travis Credit Union, the program features a streamlined online application process and will run through Sept. 26, 2025.
Eligible teachers are encouraged to apply at traviscu.org/community-relations/events/ .
About Travis Credit Union
Travis Credit Union, based in Vacaville, California, has been recognized at the federal, state and local levels for its longstanding financial education and financial advocacy efforts. In 2024, TCU was named as a Best Regional Credit Union by Newsweek. It has also been selected as a Best-In-State Credit Union by Forbes and earned the U.S. Air Force Distinguished Credit Union of the Year award for eight years. Founded in 1951 on Travis Air Force Base, TCU today serves 12 Northern California counties. It is the twelfth largest credit union in California, with 250,000 members and $5 billion in assets. Learn more about our mission at .
