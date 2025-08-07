The Vixen Family Hub Connects Prospective Student Families To Campus Life And Support

Sweet Briar College: Where Bold Women Thrive, nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, is more than just a campus-it's a launchpad for fearless leaders, innovators, and changemakers.

Sweet Briar Vixen Family Hub

Dr. Christopher Smith Vice President of Enrollment at Sweet Briar College

Sweet Briar College launches the Vixen Family Hub to empower prospective student families with real-time access to campus updates, deadlines, and support tools.

- Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment ManagementSWEET BRIAR, VA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- At Sweet Briar College, we recognize that families play a vital role in a student's college journey from the first inquiry to the first day on campus. That's why we've launched the Vixen Family Hub , powered by CampusESP, to provide families with the tools and insights they need to support their student every step of the way.The Vixen Family Hub is a user-friendly, centralized platform where families can access essential admissions information, upcoming deadlines, personalized updates, and a window into campus life. Available anytime, anywhere, the portal is tailored to meet each family's specific needs and timeline."Family engagement is essential to student success," says Dr. Christopher Smith, Vice President of Enrollment Management. "The Vixen Family Hub ensures that families have timely, relevant, and personalized information at their fingertips, helping them feel more connected to their student's journey and better equipped to support their success."In addition to application tips and financial aid information, the Hub offers opportunities for families to connect with each other and stay involved through key events and campus communications. It is the first step in building a strong and supportive community of future Vixen families.Powered by CampusESP, a nationally recognized platform for parent and family engagement, the Vixen Family Hub leverages advanced communication tools to deliver customized content based on each family's interests and student type. Institutions across the country trust CampusESP to improve student outcomes by increasing family awareness, involvement, and satisfaction throughout the enrollment process.More than just a resource, the Vixen Family Hub is part of a larger enrollment strategy to create transparency and trust with our families, key influencers in a student's college decision. By providing clear, ongoing communication, we position Sweet Briar as a partner in the journey, not just a destination. Our goal is to ensure families feel informed, valued, and confident in their student's choice to become a Vixen.Families of prospective students can register for the Vixen Family Hub at . For questions or more information, contact the Office of Admissions at 434-381-6142 or email ....

