Ei4change Named Best Emotional Intelligence Coaching And Training Enterprise At Corporate America Today 2025

- Dr. Robin HillsUNITED KINGDOM, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ei4Change , a global leader in emotional intelligence education, has been awarded the prestigious title of Best Emotional Intelligence Coaching and Training Enterprise 2025 by the Corporate America Today – Annual Awards. This recognition highlights the organisation's outstanding impact on the U.S. business landscape through its innovative, evidence-based learning programs.With a reach spanning over 500,000 learners across 200+ countries, Ei4Change delivers practical, research-backed courses that develop self-awareness, empathy, resilience, and effective communication. These skills are increasingly valued by organisations seeking to nurture emotionally intelligent leadership and create high-performing, collaborative workplaces.Founded and led by Dr. Robin Hills, an internationally recognised expert with over 40 years of business experience and an honorary doctorate in Advanced Studies – Psychology, Ei4Change blends neuroscience, positive psychology, and real-world insights to deliver interactive learning for individuals and teams at every career stage.Driving Business Growth Through Emotional IntelligenceIn an era defined by automation and rapid change, emotionally intelligent qualities such as empathy, ethical decision-making, and adaptability are increasingly seen as essential for sustainable business growth. Ei4Change's programs are used by companies ranging from start-ups to Fortune 500s to improve team dynamics, conflict resolution, and leadership-skills that directly impact productivity and employee retention.“At Ei4Change, we help people at all organisational levels develop the intrapersonal and interpersonal skills that drive performance, engagement, and long-term success,” said Dr. Robin Hills, Director of Ei4Change.“Our approach is grounded in science and designed for practical application in the evolving workplace.This award follows a series of international recognitions for Ei4Change, including the Impact Company of the Year (2025, DotCom Magazine) and International Impact Company of the Year (2024), underscoring its influence on both U.S. and global business communities.About Ei4ChangeEi4Change stands at the forefront of emotional intelligence training, offering a wide portfolio of accredited courses, live workshops, and coaching tailored to empower individuals and organisations worldwide. Backed by psychological science, Ei4Change's programs are trusted resources for developing resilience, trust, and adaptability-qualities that give companies a meaningful performance edge in today's workplaces.ContactEi4ChangeEmail: ...LinkedIn: Ei4Change LinkedInFacebook: facebook/EI4ChangeTwitter/X: @Ei4ChangeInstagram: @ei4change

