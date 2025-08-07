Helm360 Partners with Datolite to Expand Global Reach of Rocket Billing Automation Platform

POWAY, CA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Helm360 , a global leader in legal technology consulting, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Datolite Solutions , developers of Datolite Rocket (Rocket), a leading billing automation platform for law firms. Through this partnership, Helm360 becomes an official reseller for Rocket, expanding the platform's global reach and ensuring firms receive expert-led, end-to-end deployment and support.Rocket is one of Datolite's flagship solutions, purpose-built to simplify and accelerate the prebill and proforma lifecycle. Fully integrated with Elite 3E and Aderant, Rocket enables law firms to eliminate manual data entry, gain real-time billing visibility, and streamline workflows - allowing legal professionals to spend more time practising law and less time managing admin-heavy billing cycles.The partnership reflects a longstanding professional relationship between Bim Dave, CEO of Helm360, and the Datolite team - one that spans over a decade of collaboration in the legal tech industry.“We're thrilled to be joining forces with Datolite in a more formal capacity,” said Bim Dave, CEO of Helm360.“I've worked alongside Campbell and his team for many years and have always respected their deep domain knowledge and commitment to building tools that legal professionals genuinely want to use. Rocket solves a real problem with elegant simplicity, and we're excited to help firms unlock its full potential.”In addition to becoming a Rocket reseller, Helm360 and Datolite will also collaborate to support firms with their Elite 3E Templates and Aderant DocuDraft needs. This partnership strengthens both organizations shared mission of driving innovation, efficiency, and client value in the legal sector.“We're excited to partner with Helm360 to support Rocket's continued adoption across the legal market,” said Campbell Barrett, CEO of Datolite Solutions.“Bim and his team bring proven expertise in law firm finance system implementations and a genuine understanding of the billing pain points firms face. Their practical, hands-on approach is exactly what's needed to ensure Rocket delivers fast time-to-value.”This partnership marks the beginning of a joint commitment to delivering smarter billing solutions - backed by Helm360's deep legal industry expertise.About Helm360:Helm360 is a global leader in legal technology consulting, with decades of experience delivering large-scale implementations and technology solutions for law firms worldwide. We specialise in supporting best-in-class platforms such as Elite 3E, Prolaw, and Intapp, and are trusted partners to innovative legal tech providers including Datolite, Oddr, and Smarter Drafter.Backed by a global team of over 700 professionals, Helm360 offers a full spectrum of services -spanning project management, business and technical consultancy, data migration (powered by our proprietary Digital Eye platform), quality assurance, and automated testing (via H360 Automate).Our commitment to innovation also extends to AI, with the development of Termi - an intelligent assistant that enables lawyers to interact with legal systems using natural language.To learn more, visit .About Datolite Solutions:Datolite is a product and professional services company with a clear purpose: to help law firms maximize the potential of their document templates and data.As official service partners of Helm360, Elite and Aderant, Datolite brings a long history in template development and customization, with deep expertise in DocuDraft for Aderant and 3E Templates for Elite.Datolite applies a focused approach to three core pillars of legal services:1. Template Development: Experts in all aspects of templates for Aderant and Elite2. Billing Automation: Paperless automation software that optimizes the proforma/prebill processes3. Business Intelligence: Custom business intelligence solutions powered by Microsoft Power BITo learn more, visit .

