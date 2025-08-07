Specify ROLEC's New Control IP66 Diecast Enclosures For Machine Control Or Instrumentation
ROLEC tough new conTROL diecast enclosures have a recessed lid and standard RFI/EMI protection.
Specify conTROL enclosures with a deep base for terminal rails and electronic assemblies.
Specify conTROL with a shallow base for electronic instrument PCBs and interfaces.
New conTROL enclosures feature built-in RFI/EMI shielding. They are designed for machine controllers and electronic instruments located in tough environments.Take control of machines or protect your electronic instruments with ROLEC's new super tough conTROL enclosures.” - Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rugged conTROL's RFI/EMI shielding does not require expensive and delicate conductive gaskets. Instead, continuous contact is created by a patented tooth system pre-cast into the lid and base.
The lid features a deep recess to protect buttons, switches and other operating elements. Inside the enclosure, there are threaded screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.
ROLEC's versatile new conTROL is manufactured in four standard sizes from 3.34" x 5.11" x 2.17" to 3.35" x 7.09" x 3.07". This makes it easy to replace existing enclosures. The standard color is pebble gray (RAL 7032). Custom colors are available on request.
Options and accessories include an installation kit, hinges, lid supports, external mounting brackets, mounting plates, supporting rails and a corrosion-proof coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).
ROLEC can supply conTROL enclosures fully customized . Services include CNC machining, engraving, powder coating, painting, printing, display windows and assembly.
VIEW FULL conTROL RANGE HERE >>
SEAN J BAILEY
ROLEC Enclosures Inc
+1 888-658-5774
email us here
ROLEC - Your Partner For Tough Electronics Enclosures
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 10 Years Of Ethereum : ETH Meme Coin Pepeto Ends Stage 6 With $5.770.000 Raised In Presale
- MEET48 Successfully Hosts 1St Web3 Annual Idol Popularity Audition & Ceremony, Generating 78M $IDOL
- Queens Park Rangers And Tokenfi Announces New Partnership
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- Onyc Launches On Kamino, Unlocking Real-World Yield And Collateral Utility In Solana Defi
CommentsNo comment