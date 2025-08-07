Specify ROLEC's New Control IP66 Diecast Enclosures For Machine Control Or Instrumentation

ROLEC tough new conTROL diecast enclosures have a recessed lid and standard RFI/EMI protection.

Specify conTROL enclosures with a deep base for terminal rails and electronic assemblies.

Specify conTROL with a shallow base for electronic instrument PCBs and interfaces.

New conTROL enclosures feature built-in RFI/EMI shielding. They are designed for machine controllers and electronic instruments located in tough environments.

- Sean BaileyBRIDGEVILLE, PA, UNITED STATES, August 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Rugged conTROL's RFI/EMI shielding does not require expensive and delicate conductive gaskets. Instead, continuous contact is created by a patented tooth system pre-cast into the lid and base.The lid features a deep recess to protect buttons, switches and other operating elements. Inside the enclosure, there are threaded screw bosses for installing PCBs, mounting plates and terminal rails.ROLEC's versatile new conTROL is manufactured in four standard sizes from 3.34" x 5.11" x 2.17" to 3.35" x 7.09" x 3.07". This makes it easy to replace existing enclosures. The standard color is pebble gray (RAL 7032). Custom colors are available on request.Options and accessories include an installation kit, hinges, lid supports, external mounting brackets, mounting plates, supporting rails and a corrosion-proof coating in azure blue (RAL 5009).ROLEC can supply conTROL enclosures fully customized . Services include CNC machining, engraving, powder coating, painting, printing, display windows and assembly.VIEW FULL conTROL RANGE HERE >>

